Donnerstag, 09.09.2021
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
GlobeNewswire
09.09.2021 | 14:17
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Kjell Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (469/21)

Listing of Kjell Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market


Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Kjell Group AB (publ), company
registration number 559115-8448, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that Kjell Group AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be September 16, 2021. 



The company has 23,878,787 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:               KJELL          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 31,151,514       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016797591      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             234764         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559115-8448       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name             
------------------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary    
------------------------------------
4010 Consumer Products and Services
------------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from September 16, 2021 up to and
including September 17, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in
the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not
completed. For further information see pages 45 and 161 in the prospectus. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528
00 399
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
