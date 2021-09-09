Highlights:

Monthly Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of $78 million AUD, an increase of 275% year-on-year

New partners signed including Hivelly and Bityard

Toronto, Ontario and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and Reg-Tech platform for the digital assets industry, today announced its latest TTV numbers of $78 million AUD for August 2021 and the addition of two new partners who both signed agreements on standard commercial terms.

Banxa has also continued to build out its compliance solutions for global digital asset businesses, largely driven by requests from the company's partners. This focus on regulation and compliance service provision moves Banxa firmly into the Reg-Tech space with its Compliance-as-a-Service model.

Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa said, "It has been a couple of exciting weeks for us - barring Tuesday's BTC sell off, we've seen an overall pick up in volumes across the digital asset sector that seems likely to continue. Additionally, it is great to announce new partners coming onboard. Bityard is based in Asia Pacific and it is excellent to partner with another great company in the region. Hivelly is also now live, and is a welcome addition to the Banxa network."

Bityard is headquartered in Singapore and holds a Money Service Business (MSB) registration with FinCEN for the US market. The exchange serves customers across Asia and the Pacific region, and globally. Hivelly is a copy trading exchange that makes it possible for anyone to buy and sell and trade cryptocurrencies.

ABOUT US

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00)

Banxa powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's vision and mission is to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For further information go to www.banxa.com

