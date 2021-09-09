Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs Selected by DMG MORI as the Official Supplier of In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA) Monitoring Systems for DMG MORI Qualified Products (DMQP) Program

Global Agreement Provides Manufacturers a Single Source for Highest Quality Integrated Solution for LASERTEC SLM Machines

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, has been selected by DMG MORI (DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT) as the official supplier of In-process Quality Assurance (IPQA) monitoring systems for its prestigious DMG MORI Qualified Products (DMQP) program.

The DMQP partnership enables DMG MORI to bundle Sigma Labs' PrintRite3D with their LASERTEC 12 SLM, LASERTEC 30 SLM and LASERTEC 30 Dual SLM 3D line of metal printers. The Sigma Labs official supplier designation further solidifies the two companies previously announced worldwide agreement on December 18, 2020 where DMG MORI selected Sigma Labs as its preferred melt pool monitoring system for their LASERTEC SLM machines.

The DMQP program generates synergies out of machines, peripherals and accessories with the very highest quality standards. It combines innovation and technology expertise from selected partners, who have been exclusively awarded the premium seal of quality for their products. DMG MORI will build all LASERTEC SLM machines as PrintRite3D Ready and offer the integrated solution as a factory option.

"It is an honor to be selected to participate in DMG MORI's DMQP program, significantly expanding and deepening our partnership," said Mark K. Ruport, Sigma's President and CEO. "Manufacturers around the world will now be able to source the integrated solution from DMG MORI directly and be assured that it meets the highest standards of quality and support. This relationship allows Sigma Labs to leverage the vast sales and support capabilities of DMG MORI and expand our global reach," concluded Ruport.

"Implementing SIGMA LABS' Melt Pool Monitoring Solution PrintRite3D into the DMQP program for our LASERTEC SLM machines is an important step in providing best in class industry solutions to our customers," said Dr. Guido Adam, Head of Design at DMG MORI ADDITIVE GmbH. "This is an important milestone for our cooperation and the implementation of the PrintRite3D system into our DMQP program is a strong sign not only for Sigma Labs, but also for our customers and it will not be the last."

"We have already started working with our partner Sigma Labs on new and innovative functionalities, which will ensure the best in industry position over the next year," added Dr. Vino Suntharakumaran, Managing Director at DMG MORI ADDITIVE GmbH. "This continuous invention will lead to increasing sales numbers for the PrintRite3D system. We expect high customer interest in this Melt Pool Monitoring system, as it offers a great possibility to deeply monitor the process quality by the customer," concluded Mr. Friedemann Lell, Managing Director at DMR MORI ADDITIVE GmbH.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

About DMG MORI

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT is a worldwide leading manufacturer of machine tools with sales revenues of more than € 1.8 billion and around 6,700 employees. Together with DMG MORI COMPANY LIMITED, DMG MORI's sales revenues are around € 2.7 billion. Around 12,000 employees work for the "Global One Company". With 138 sales and service locations - including 15 production plants - DMG MORI is present worldwide and deliver to more than 100,000 customers from 54 industries in 86 countries. Its high level of diversification makes DMG MORI a strong and reliable partner, even in challenging times.

DMG MORI's integrated automation and end-to-end digitization solutions extend the company's core business with turning and milling machines, Advanced Technologies (Ultrasonic, Lasertec) and Additive Manufacturing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D version 7.0 and of Sigma Labs' IPQA being part of the DMQP program, the possibility that the worldwide agreement with DMG MORI is terminated, Sigma Labs' ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

