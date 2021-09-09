Altamira Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Thomas Meyer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal. Beginning at 7:00 AM Eastern Time (13:00 PM Central European Time) on Monday, September 13, 2021, the presentation will also be available on the Company's website at www.altamiratherapeutics.com under "Events and Presentations" in the "Investors & Media" section.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore / SemaPhore platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio; commercial) or the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®, Phase 3). The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CYTO."

