Insulating Glass Window Market worth $17.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Insulating Glass Window Market by Product Type, Glazing Type (double glazed, triple glazed), Spacer Type, Sealant Type (silicone, polysulfide, hot melt butyl, polyurethane), End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Insulating Glass Window Market size was USD 12.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2026, owing to the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings in various regions.

By product type, the gas-filled insulating glass segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Gas-filled insulating glass segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The growth is due to the better insulation properties offered by gas-filled insulating glass compared to air-filled and vacuum insulating glass (VIG).

By sealant type, silicone dominated the insulating glass window market in 2020

The silicone sealant type dominated the insulating glass window market in 2020. Silicone sealants have a unique combination of organic and inorganic chemistries to form stable organic-like materials exhibiting excellent chemical structure and inherent properties. The increasing use of silicone as an air and moisture barrier in the insulating glass window market is driving silicone sealant demand in commercial buildings.

By spacer type, plastic-metal hybrid warm edge spacer is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The plastic-metal hybrid warm edge spacer is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its improving thermal performance. Also, plastic-metal hybrid warm edge spacers improve the aesthetic vision of insulated windows by improving sightlines.

Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Middle East & Africa region is projected to show positive growth, especially in the commercial construction industry, due to factors such as government initiatives (Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030), increasing urbanization, and industrialization. Also, the Middle East & African insulating glass window market is projected to witness high growth till 2022, mainly because of the upcoming infrastructural projects such as Expo 2020 (UAE) and the 2022 FIFA World Cup (Qatar).

The key market players include AGC Inc. (Japan), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (France), Dymax (US), Glaston Corporation (Finland), Guardian Glass (US), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Internorm (Austria), Scheuten (Netherlands), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sika AG (Switzerland), 3M (US), Viracon (US). These players have adopted product launches, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, contracts, partnerships, investments, collaborations, and divestments as their growth strategies.

