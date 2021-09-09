KINTO launches world leading P2P car-sharing service based on technology from Greater Than

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the risk analytics InsurTech firm, has in partnership with KINTO, Toyota's new mobility arm developed Warikan KINTO application, an entirely new car-sharing service, launched this week. The launch of Warikan KINTO further elevates Toyota's strategy to become the world's most user-centric mobility service.

Warikan KINTO is a free service for all KINTO One customers and offers an easy way to share their car between friends and family. Warikan KINTO is a platform including all functionality to make P2P sharing hassle-free by enabling booking, communication, and cost split, all within the same app.

"As our vision is to be the preferred service provider for every mobility need, Warikan KINTO is a step further on our roadmap. The collaboration with Greater Than suits us perfectly as both parties strive to use the latest technology to distribute customer-centric solutions that contribute to easy and sustainable mobility and a happy user experience." - says Mr. Yasuyuki Nunokawa, Office of the KINTO President, KINTO, Global.

"We're very proud and excited for KINTO's trust in us and our technology. Being at the forefront of connected car solutions since 2004, this is the uttermost proof of the flexibility in the usage of our technology and road risk analysis. We're so happy being able to support our customers by launching future-proof mobility services with great market impact." - says Sten Forseke, Founder of Greater Than

The development of Warikan KINTO has been entirely inspired by customer feedback, such as the need to split the cost and use cars more efficiently between peers. As a result, these demands and solutions are paving the way for the era where cars can finally be shared in a flexible and fair way.

During the pandemic, the need for access to private cars has increased, as has the concern about costs associated with car ownership. With Warikan KINTO, it is possible to have access to a vehicle while gaining the opportunity to choose with whom you want to share the car and how to best split the cost.

The Warikan KINTO app include highlighted features such as;

Multifunctional cost splits

Car booking

Chat

Driver feedback

Driver star rating

KINTO Global was founded in January 2019 as a joint venture of Toyota Financial Services (TSFC:66.6%) and Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Services (SMAS:33.4%). As the one global brand for all mobility services, KINTO would like to make the brand promise to provide Ever Better Mobility for All. A seamless experience of different modes of transport and payments, from car-sharing to flexible car subscriptions, to multimodal, for all needs and abilities in one inclusive solution.

CONTACT:



For media Inquiries, please contact:

Eva Voors, Chief Communications Officer, Greater Than

eva.voors@greaterthan.eu

+46 708 884 880



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/kinto-launches-world-leading-p2p-car-sharing-service-based-on-technology-from-greater-than,c3412590

The following files are available for download: