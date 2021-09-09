Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021
WKN: A1W757 ISIN: CA2926717083 Ticker-Symbol: VO51 
Tradegate
09.09.21
15:56 Uhr
5,275 Euro
-0,105
-1,95 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERGY FUELS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERGY FUELS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2305,31016:06
5,1955,25516:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONSOLIDATED URANIUM
CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC1,455-1,69 %
ENERGY FUELS INC5,275-1,95 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.