Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication SaaS that uniquely features advanced cryptography for data authentication, announced that the Company has completed independent test validations of its cryptographic cybersecurity product, Q by SoLVBLTM.

The tests performed on Q by SoLVBLTM, the Company's flagship cryptographic cybersecurity product, confirms the system to be existentially unforgeable. The tests were performed by Sonam Devgan Kaul, Ph.D., an independent cryptography expert based in Toronto.

Ms. Kaul is an Assistant Professor of the Mathematical and Computational Sciences Department at University of Toronto, and a Post-doctoral Cryptography Researcher at Department of ECE at University of Toronto. She was previously the Academic Coordinator at the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences. Ms. Kaul's Ph.D. was completed in Cryptography. Ms. Kaul undertook an independent, extensive, in-depth and thorough review of Q by SoLVBLTM. The Company is pleased to announce that Ms. Kaul's findings have verified the system to be existentially unforgeable and the assurances the Company claims -namely: Identity, integrity, completeness, portability, attribution and confidentiality have all been demonstrated, mathematically and cryptographically to be proven and true.

"We are delighted with the outcome of Ms. Kaul's analysis. This is one more step - and an incredibly significant step - in establishing Q by SoLVBLTM's credentials. Any organisation with data worth forging should be using Q by SoLVBLTM, " said Ray Pomroy, CEO of SoLVBL solutions Inc.

"This is a key further development in SoLVBL's journey to being a highly successful business in today's ever changing technology world," Mr. Pomroy noted. He added, "SoLVBL has successfully raised $4 million recently, which will fund its ambitious growth plans. The Company is actively adding to its talent pool as it continues to bolster its team. Ms. Kaul's analysis demonstrates Q by SoLVBLTM's pedigree in providing both a unique solution to data authentication and cyber security. SoLVBL believes, if you have data worth forging, you should be using Q by SoLVBLTM. We look forward to more announcements as we progress on our business plan through to the rest of the year."

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity company. The Company's mission is to empower better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. The lead product, Q by SoLVBL, is a proprietary software of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at very high speed. Q by SoLVBL allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

For Further Information, Contact:

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

Raymond Pomroy, CEO

100 King Street West, Suite 5700

Toronto, ON, M5X 1C7

E: Ray.Pomroy@SoLVBL.com

T: 905.510.7982

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, including, the implementation and success of Q by SoLVBLTM, and expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive, factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, SoLVBL assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95995