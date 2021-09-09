New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PACV) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, was the subject of recent coverage by leading financial news website and publisher, SmallCapsDaily. The article is a detailed analysis of Pacific Ventures Group's trajectory within the food and beverage industries. The company began with the production of alcohol-infused ice creams and ice treats under its brand SnöBar and now operates through its 3 subsidiaries - the previously mentioned, SnöBar, as well as Seaport Meat, and San Diego Farmers Outlet. Pacific Ventures Group distributes meat through Seaport Meat Co., and sells fresh fruits and vegetables through its San Diego Farmers Outlet subsidiary. Founded by food industry innovator, Shannon Masjedi, the company supplies food products to many hotels, restaurants, resorts, food trucks, caterers, and clubs, as well as pubs. Given Pacific Ventures Group's positioning in the food and beverage market, as well as the expansion of the customer base of its subsidiaries to include hospitals, nursing homes, and naval bases, the company is clearly headed in a positive direction.

For more detailed information, please click here for the full article at the SmallCapsDaily website.



Key Takeaways

Seaport Meat, the largest revenue earning subsidiary of Pacific Ventures, not only manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, lamb, chicken, veal and seafood products, it also has an online model for the direct-to-consumer sale of meat products.

SnöBar offers three major types of ice pops, including Mojito, Margarita, and Cosmopolitan, that replicate the distinct experience and flavor of the traditional cocktails.

The company recently announced that they have generated $11.6 million in revenues for Q2, a growth of 33% compared to the $8.7 million number reported in Q2 2020, taking their annualized runrate close to $45 million.

About Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PACV) is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. For more information on PACV, please visit www.pacvgroup.com. (You need to be at least 21 years of age (legal age to consume alcohol) to visit the section of the web site dedicated to SnöBar.)

Forward-looking Statements

