Graylog Users and Partners Invited to Educational Conference Focused on Graylog Best Practices

Graylog, a global provider of next-generation log management solutions, today announced it will host its First Annual Graylog User Conference, dubbed Graylog GO, to provide further education on Graylog best practices to Graylog Open Source and Enterprise users. The one-day conference, held on Thursday, October 21st, will deliver robust content on how Graylog solutions solve security, compliance, operational and application development issues.

"When I officially started Graylog as an open source project and a company in Hamburg, I knew it met a need in the marketplace because I had been unable to find the right combination of ease of use, power, and affordability for myself," said Graylog founder and CTO Lennart Koopmann. "But I didn't imagine it would grow to over 50,000 installations and hundreds of thousands of users wanting a user conference 8 years later!"

Graylog GO will feature live streamed presentations from The Louisville Underground where attendees will be the first to see new Graylog offerings, get expert advice, interact with Graylog engineering and technical teams, and meet other Graylog users. Sessions will provide valuable learnings for new users and long time experts across a variety of topics for those working in IT Operations, Cybersecurity, Compliance, Software Engineering, and Network Operations.

"We look forward to hosting Graylog GO as a community event that can bring people together to learn how they can get even more from their use of Graylog," said Andy Grolnick, CEO of Graylog. "During the event, we will share best practices, introduce exciting new solutions and lighten the mood with some music, comedy and fun as we go through the day."

For More information on the Graylog GO User Conference and to register for the conference visit https://go2.graylog.org/graylog-go-2021

ABOUT GRAYLOG

Log management done right. Deployed in more than 50,000 installations worldwide, Graylog is an award-winning centralized log management solution built for speed and scale in capturing, storing, and enabling real-time analysis of terabytes of machine data. Purpose-built for modern log analytics to deliver a better user experience with a more cost-effective and flexible architecture, Graylog enables hundreds of thousands of users to explore their data every day to solve security, compliance, operational, and application development issues. For more information, visit https://graylog.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005109/en/

Contacts:

Justine Schneider

Moxie Mettle

justine@moxiemettle.com

201-921-9428