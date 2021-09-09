Atos International: Atos and Intigriti launch new integrated Bug Bounty service

Paris and Lille, France - September 9, 2021 - Atos and Intigriti , the European leading platform for bug bounty and ethical hacking, announce their collaboration to release an end-to-end bug bounty offering for organisations.



Bug bounty consists of using expert researchers and ethical hackers, selected according to a precise protocol, to search for vulnerabilities in an application or system. First introduced in 1995, this approach is the logical and complementary continuation of penetration testing to detect security flaws in an organisation on an ongoing basis.

By combining Intigriti's platform with Atos' cybersecurity services , customers will have access to a simpler (one-stop shop, easy implementation) and more in-depth approach to vulnerability detection and remediation. Atos consultants will support the client organisation from start to finish in the creation and management of their bug bounty programs, by providing several key services such as audit, penetration testing, analysis of platform reports, vulnerability classification, monitoring, remediation, and managed detection and response services.

The partnership extends Atos' expertise and services in vulnerability testing to private and public markets worldwide. It also allows Intigriti to expand its presence in a very competitive French market and to increase its international visibility by leveraging Atos' worldwide presence.

"We are impressed by the excellent feedback from our customers regarding the quality of services and the maturity of the Intigriti platform. By integrating our cybersecurity services to the Intigriti platform, we can offer enterprises the best of ethical hacking, in addition to our existing cybersecurity solutions," said Jean-Claude Tapia, Director, Cybersecurity Services, Atos France.

"Atos has extensive experience in managed bug bounty for enterprises, which is a true asset for our development in the French market. We are delighted to join forces and help more and more companies strengthen the security of their systems," said Stijn Jans, CEO of Intigriti.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Intigriti

Intigriti is a pioneering cybersecurity company that channels its community of ethical hackers to test its clients' websites and applications for vulnerabilities. Ethical hackers can earn up to €50,000 for reporting a single bug on the platform, and to date, Intigriti has paid over € 3million in bounties.

Intigriti works with clients across a wide array of sectors, from small tech start-ups to large banks and airlines. The team works together with Europe's largest ethical hacking community. Intigriti has a strong focus on innovation and providing outstanding customer service.

