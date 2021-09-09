Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2021 | 15:05
F-star Therapeutics, Inc.: F-star Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021, taking place virtually September 13-15.

F-star CEO Eliot Forster will present, and the executive team will be conducting one on one meetings during the conference.

The video webcast of the presentation will be available online beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday September 13 at this linkor via the F-star website. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days.

About?F-star Therapeutics, Inc.
F-star is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm shift in cancer therapy. By developing medicines that seek to block tumor immune evasion, the Company's goal is to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than current immuno-oncology treatments. Through its proprietary tetravalent, bispecific natural antibodyand follow us on LinkedInand Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

For investor inquiries
Lindsey Trickett
VP Investor Relations?& Communications
+1 240 543 7970
lindsey.trickett@f-star.com??

For media inquiries
Helen Shik
Shik Communications LLC
+1 617-510-4373
shik.helen10@gmail.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
