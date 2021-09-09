Ichor Therapeutics Rebrands as Ichor Life Sciences, Focuses on Contract Research Work and Strategic Programs

LAFAYETTE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Ichor Therapeutics is now known as Ichor Life Sciences. The new name reflects Ichor Life Sciences' emphasis on delivering premium preclinical contract research and custom programs in discovery through pharmacology from its R&D facilities in LaFayette and Potsdam, both located in the Finger Lakes intellectual corridor of upstate New York.

Ichor Life Sciences services customers in numerous therapeutic areas, with specific expertise in oncology, metabolic disease, geriatrics, ophthalmology, and musculoskeletal disease. The company includes two divisions: Ichor Discovery, which provides protein manufacturing and scientific expertise in protein expression, structural biology, and biophysics, and Ichor Pharmacology, which provides services such as in vitro testing, histology, PK/PD, in vivo toxicology, and in vivo efficacy.

According to Dr. Kelsey Moody, PhD, MBA, and chief executive officer, several distinguishing factors contribute to the ongoing evolution and growth of Ichor Life Sciences:

World-class R&D laboratories, delivered entirely stateside- Highlighted by an AAALAC-accredited vivarium, Ichor's facilities include in vivo imaging, x-ray irradiation, complete surgical capabilities, metabolic caging systems, and equipment for behavioral and functional assessments.

Ichor's previously announced planned acquisition of Woodland Biosciences will be completed by the end of 2021. Woodland Biosciences, a provider of preclinical technologies and services, expands Ichor Pharmacology's capabilities with specialized therapeutic expertise in oncology and metabolic diseases. Woodland has relocated from its laboratories at Tufts University's School of Veterinary Medicine to the Ichor Life Sciences facility in LaFayette. Strategic partnerships with leading academic and research institutions-The company offers a PhD program and/or partners on other research and education programs with SUNY ESF, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse University, and Cornell University; serves as the anchor tenant at Clarkson University's North Country Incubator for biotechnology; and provides the Trudeau Institute with its primary attending veterinarian.

"Ichor Life Sciences represents more than a name change-it embodies our customized approach to providing premier discovery and pharmacology capabilities and services through a unique blend of scientific innovation, contract research, first-rate facilities, and renowned expertise," said Dr. Moody. "Our ability to provide strategic and contract work enables us to function as a true extension of our customers' team."

Supporting the company's growth, Ichor Life Sciences has hired seven positions this year, including three PhDs in key R&D roles and a CRO industry veteran as vice president of business development.

About Ichor Life Sciences

Ichor Life Sciences is a premium preclinical contract research organization offering services in discovery through pharmacology. The company operates R&D laboratories in LaFayette and Potsdam, New York, including an AAALAC-accredited vivarium. Services are provided through two divisions. Ichor Discovery Services provides world-class protein manufacturing, as well as a full suite of capabilities in structural biology, biophysics, and assay development. Ichor Pharmacology Services offers in vitro testing, histology, PK/PD, in vivo toxicology, and in vivo efficacy capabilities. Therapeutic areas served by Ichor Life Sciences include oncology, metabolic disease, musculoskeletal disease, ophthalmology, and geriatrics. Ichor Life Sciences was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York's Finger Lakes intellectual corridor.

