InMoment bolsters set of customer experience management (CXM) solutions with latest acquisition adding robust natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning (ML) to InMoment's XI Platform

Lexalytics' engine enables companies to listen to and drive improvements based on all types of structured and unstructured data, connects seamlessly to hundreds of data sources and partners, and solidifies InMoment's position as the leader of experience improvement

InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI) solutions, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Lexalytics, the leading provider of cloud and on-premise natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning (ML) that transform structured data, text, and unstructured data from any source, into actionable intelligence for the world's most customer-centric brands.

This press release features multimedia.

InMoment Completes Acquisition of Lexalytics, the Leader and Pioneer of Structured and Unstructured Data Analytics (Photo: Business Wire)

As businesses strive to navigate a new customer and employee landscape and deliver differentiated experiences, leveraging the vast amount of unstructured data to better understand customer and employee demands and expectations is more critical than ever. Lexalytics brings two decades of structured and unstructured data experience and state-of-the-art cloud and on-premise text analytics solutions that go beyond surveys to include social, call center, voice, reviews, support tickets, chat logs, and many additional data channels.

"With Lexalytics, we bring together the most powerful structured and unstructured data analytics engines with our award-winning XI Platform to give companies the unique capability to mine feedback with unprecedented clarity and go beyond surveys to meet their customers and employees where they are-with deeper understanding of their journey, emotion, intention, and the effort associated with an experience. We're excited to welcome the extraordinarily talented Lexalytics team to InMoment," said Andrew Joiner, CEO at InMoment.

"Lexalytics is all about helping customers discover more meaningful intelligence in structured and unstructured data sources to help them drive more informed business decisions," said Lexalytics CEO Jeff Catlin. "By joining InMoment we have the remarkable opportunity to push additional innovative solutions and transformative expertise to our customers around the globe."

This combination brings tremendous flexibility to organizations that require private, public, or hybrid cloud text analytics infrastructures-and unlocks exciting new market opportunities with native text analytics across 24 languages and the most industry data sets of any other provider.

Together, InMoment solutions can be implemented in a variety of industries for social media monitoring, people analytics and voice of the employee, reputation management and voice of the customer, and regulatory compliance programs.

Leading brands such as Hootsuite, Transcom Worldwide, Altair, Kaplan, and Biogen rely on Lexalytics to uncover actionable insights from every customer, employee, and marketplace interaction.

Lexalytics employees, including its founder Jeff Catlin, will continue in their roles and will be key to accelerating InMoment's structured and unstructured analytics leadership and initiatives.

About InMoment

??Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value-where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com

About Lexalytics

Lexalytics processes billions of words every day, globally, for data analytics companies and enterprise data analyst teams that need to tell powerful stories from text data. The company's Salience, Semantria and Lexalytics Intelligence Platform products combine natural language processing with artificial intelligence to transform text in all its forms into usable data. Lexalytics solutions can be deployed on premises, in the cloud or within hybrid cloud infrastructure to reveal context-rich patterns and insights for voice of customer, voice of employee, customer experience management, market research, social listening, news monitoring and other business intelligence programs. For more information, please visit www.lexalytics.com.

