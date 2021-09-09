Michigan Philharmonic Brings Back Live Music for Historic 76th Season

"Take2 Celebration" kicks off with October birthday bash

PLYMOUTH, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Michigan's premier regional orchestra is returning this fall with a historic season of live performances that begin in October and run through the spring of 2022.

Nan Washburn, conductor and music director for 23 years

For the Michigan Philharmonic this year will be a "Take2 Celebration," a series of concerts dedicated to the community and honoring its 76th birthday season that includes world premieres, exciting concerts designed for unique instruments like mandolins and steelpans, a holiday performance, concerts at Schoolcraft College and the subtle sounds of a internationally renowned jazz guitarist.

The Philharmonic's current Music Director and Conductor, Nan Washburn, is embarking on her 23rd season. As the seventh conductor in the orchestra's history, Washburn's leadership tenure has seen the Philharmonic transform into a fully regional orchestra with a stable of more than 55 professional musicians, the majority of whom are a part of the American Federation of Musicians.

The Michigan Phil's "Take2" season starts with a birthday bash on Oct. 2 at Salem High School in Canton and featuring a brilliant young pianist Anastasia Rizihov (performing Rachmaninoff) as well as a piece by University of Michigan faculty composer, Kristin Kuster. Then on Nov. 12 the orchestra offers a unique "M & Ms" performance centered around the siblings Fanny and Felix Mendelssohn that also includes a world premiere piece for viola and chamber orchestra from composer Andre Myers (with soloist Brett Deubner). The concert will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Plymouth.

What would December be in the community without the Michigan Phil's annual "Holiday Pops with the Phil" concert? Two performances will be offered on Dec. 9 at the historic Penn Theatre in downtown Plymouth and highlighting the Philharmonic's principal oboist Chris Wheeler.

The season continues in 2022 with an unusual Jan. 23 performance featuring a local mandolin artist and composer Brad Phillips who will present the orchestra's second world premiere, a special piece for mandolin and strings. This concert will be performed in the St. John's Chapel in Plymouth.

In February it's time for "All that Jazz: The Roaring Twenties and Beyond" on Feb. 12 at Schoolcraft College's VisTaTech Center. This highly anticipated show features the talented jazz guitarist and composer Mimi Fox who will perform two of her own pieces as well as many popular jazz pieces from composers like Gershwin, Berlin and Johnson.

A month later watch for the Caribbean-inspired "A Night in Tropics" on March 11 at First Methodist Church in Plymouth and featuring a never before spotlighted steelpan soloist Josanne Francis. This is also a "side-by-side" concert with the Michigan Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (MPYO).

In April, the celebration continues with the Michigan Phil's "Ode to Joy." The April 9 evening will be held at Salem High and feature Ludwig Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 with outstanding soloists Sara Emerson McGarvey, soprano; Kathryn Calzone, mezzo; Joseph Guyton, tenor; Jonathan Lasch, bass as well as three local choirs from Schoolcraft College, Plymouth Oratorio Society and Plymouth-Canton Community Schools' high school program. The evening will also showcase a new work, a homage to Beethoven, by guest composer Michael Gilbertson.

The Michigan Phil will wrap up its 76th season on May 21 with "The Great American Songbook" at Schoolcraft College. This evening features the smooth sounds of versatile vocalist Suede performing some great American standards from Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Henry Mancini, Julie Styne and Stephen Sondheim.

Founded in 1945 as the Plymouth Symphony Orchestra, today the Michigan Philharmonic is one of the most highly-respected regional orchestras showcasing classical and pop music in southeast Michigan communities throughout the year.

In 2020-21, the orchestra had planned a special 75-year anniversary celebration but was forced to postpone all of its regular live performances due to the pandemic.

Throughout its 76 years the "Michigan Phil" has worked tirelessly on behalf of the community. Besides presenting a full season of concerts and programs, the Philharmonic partners with several school districts, the Wayne County Community College District, the Huron Clinton Metroparks, Brighton Center for the Performing Arts and the Detroit River Conservancy - Parks Division for performances throughout southeast Michigan.

The Michigan Philharmonic Youth Orchestra provides young musicians numerous opportunities to hone their skills and take part in an array of programs and performances.

With offices located in PARC (the Plymouth Arts and Recreation Complex) and widely supported by community organizations, businesses and longstanding patrons, the Philharmonic maintains strong ties to its birthplace 76 years ago.

About the Michigan Philharmonic: Getting ready to celebrate its 76th season this fall, the Michigan Philharmonic - (or "Michigan Phil") - is one of the most innovative and dynamic professional orchestras in Southeast Michigan. Nan Washburn, Music Director & Conductor since 1999, has won 19 ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming of Contemporary Music from the League of American Orchestras. In 2019 the Michigan Philharmonic was awarded Second Place in the American Prize for Professional Orchestras. The orchestra performs in an ever-expanding roster of Michigan communities; including Plymouth, Canton, Northville, Livonia, Brighton, Downtown Detroit, and many others. The Michigan Phil is committed to reaching out to a broad and diverse array of audiences and providing enjoyable cultural and social experiences, while encouraging anyone who loves live music events to "Spend the night with Michigan Phil."

