Designed to track the performance of global food and agriculture companies

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) today announced the launch of the MVIS Global Future of Food Index (ticker: MVFOF).

The MVIS Global Future of Food Index (ticker: MVFOF) tracks the performance of global companies involved in food and agricultural technology, organic foods, or food companies that display high standards in food waste, food safety or environmental impact. The index includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from the plant-based or cultured meat, protein or dairy alternatives, vertical or urban farming, precision agriculture, food flavours and functional ingredients, organic or health foods. In addition, the index comprises the companies that meet certain ESG standards related to the sustainability and safety of the food and agriculture.

The MVIS Global Future of Food Index (ticker: MVFOF) is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price index and a total return net index and reviewed on a quarterly basis. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components. Detailed information about the indices, including methodology details and index data are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS Global Future of Food Index (ticker: MVFOF)

Number of Components: 35

Base Date: 31 December 2019

Base Value: 1000

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 31.93 billion in assets under management (as of 9 September 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005634/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Eunjeong Kang, MV Index Solutions

+49 (0) 69 4056 695 38

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com