The award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions announced the availability of voice tracking functionality to all AVer Pro AV auto tracking and PTZ series cameras using AVer PTZ Link software and select microphones.

AVer PTZ Link is an app for Windows and Mac that delivers voice-based camera tracking technology. By using PTZ Link and specific Shure Microflex Advance microphones including the MXA910, MXA710, MXA310 and IntelliMix P300 Digital Signal Processor, any AVer Pro AV camera can automatically switch focus between different speakers. PTZ Link features IP-based control for easy integration to both cameras and microphones, with no programming required. The software is free and can be downloaded from the AVer website.

With the PTZ Link software loaded on a computer, you can easily direct the software to link up to 5 pairs of microphones and AVer PTZ cameras. A slight time delay can also be set for the PTZ camera so that it will only pan/tilt once there is a permanent audio signal. The system can also be programmed to default to a preset if audio is not being detected after an extended period, making automation much easier. With automated and smooth camera panning, this solution is ideal for conferences, training courses, classrooms and lecture halls. For example, in a lecture hall with a multi-camera setup, the speaker can be tracked by an AVer Auto Tracking TR model camera while other participants are captured with a second PTZ camera when they speak using audio-based tracking.

"Shure's Microflex Ecosystem offers a complete portfolio of networked audio solutions that can be precisely tailored to your needs, for best in-class collaboration experiences in any type of room," said Paul Gunia, Director of Technology Partnerships at Shure. "When paired with AVer professional PTZ cameras, our microphones can offer new innovative interactions to meetings, trainings and lectures."

"The addition of voice tracking technology to our Pro AV lineup of cameras with PTZ Link gives AVer customers the flexibility to provide immersive audio and video experiences to their own audiences," said Andy Teoh, Director of Product Marketing and OEM Partnerships, AVer Information Inc., Americas. "Integrating with select Shure microphones will help ensure excellent audio quality and performance to complement our strong video solutions."

Learn more about Shure Microflex Advance here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005699/en/

Contacts:

Alison Scarrott, brookscomm

alison@brookscomm.com