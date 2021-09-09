Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Results of AGM

9 September 2021

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 1 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU on Thursday, 9 September 2021, ordinary resolutions numbered 1 to 9 and special resolutions numbered 1 and 2, as set out in the Notice of Meeting, were duly passed. Voting was held by poll.

The poll results are set out below:

Ordinary Resolution Description For % For Against % Against Withheld % of Issued Share Capital 1 To receive, consider and approve the

Consolidated Annual Report and Financial Statements. 216,402,654 99.91% 186,251 0.09% 22,141 38.29% 2 To approve the Remuneration Report. 216,112,535 99.77% 498,511 0.23% 0 38.29% 3 To re-elect Ms Lorraine Baldry 215,759,583 99.61% 844,365 0.39% 7,098 38.29% 4 To re-elect Mr Stephen Bligh. 216,343,258 99.88% 260,690 0.12% 7,098 38.29% 5 To re-elect Mr Alastair Hughes. 216,343,258 99.88% 260,690 0.12% 7,098 38.29% 6 To re-elect Mr Graham Basham. 216,343,258 99.88% 260,690 0.12% 7,098 38.29% 7 To appoint Ernst and Young LLP as auditor. 216,108,688 99.79% 449,260 0.21% 53,098 38.28% 8 To authorise the Board of Directors to determine

the Auditor 's remuneration. 216,176,829 99.80% 431,119 0.20% 3,098 38.29% 9 To receive and approve the Company's Dividend Policy. 216,420,073 99.91% 186,973 0.09% 4,000 38.29% Special Resolution 1 To renew the authority to make

market acquisitions of own shares 215,850,206 99.65% 760,840 0.35% 0 38.29% 2 To renew the authority to allot equity securities 204,235,770 94.29% 12,375,275 5.71% 1 38.29%

Special Resolutions 1 and 2 were passed as special resolutions.

Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are therefore not counted in the calculation of the percentages of the votes cast for and against a resolution. Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions and their shares have been included in the "votes for" column.

The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each in issue is 565,664,749, which includes 74,584,448 ordinary shares held in treasury. Treasury shares do not carry voting rights, therefore the total number of voting rights is 491,080,301.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Nick Montgomery / Matthew Riley

Schroder Investment Management Limited

Tel: 020 7658 6000



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001