Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Results of AGM
PR Newswire
London, September 9
9 September 2021
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 1 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU on Thursday, 9 September 2021, ordinary resolutions numbered 1 to 9 and special resolutions numbered 1 and 2, as set out in the Notice of Meeting, were duly passed. Voting was held by poll.
The poll results are set out below:
|Ordinary Resolution
|Description
|For
|% For
|Against
|% Against
|Withheld
|% of Issued Share Capital
|1
|To receive, consider and approve the
Consolidated Annual Report and Financial Statements.
|216,402,654
|99.91%
|186,251
|0.09%
|22,141
|38.29%
|2
|To approve the Remuneration Report.
|216,112,535
|99.77%
|498,511
|0.23%
|0
|38.29%
|3
|To re-elect Ms Lorraine Baldry
|215,759,583
|99.61%
|844,365
|0.39%
|7,098
|38.29%
|4
|To re-elect Mr Stephen Bligh.
|216,343,258
|99.88%
|260,690
|0.12%
|7,098
|38.29%
|5
|To re-elect Mr Alastair Hughes.
|216,343,258
|99.88%
|260,690
|0.12%
|7,098
|38.29%
|6
|To re-elect Mr Graham Basham.
|216,343,258
|99.88%
|260,690
|0.12%
|7,098
|38.29%
|7
|To appoint Ernst and Young LLP as auditor.
|216,108,688
|99.79%
|449,260
|0.21%
|53,098
|38.28%
|8
|To authorise the Board of Directors to determine
the Auditor 's remuneration.
|216,176,829
|99.80%
|431,119
|0.20%
|3,098
|38.29%
|9
|To receive and approve the Company's Dividend Policy.
|216,420,073
|99.91%
|186,973
|0.09%
|4,000
|38.29%
|Special Resolution
|1
|To renew the authority to make
market acquisitions of own shares
|215,850,206
|99.65%
|760,840
|0.35%
|0
|38.29%
|2
|To renew the authority to allot equity securities
|204,235,770
|94.29%
|12,375,275
|5.71%
|1
|38.29%
Special Resolutions 1 and 2 were passed as special resolutions.
Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are therefore not counted in the calculation of the percentages of the votes cast for and against a resolution. Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions and their shares have been included in the "votes for" column.
The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each in issue is 565,664,749, which includes 74,584,448 ordinary shares held in treasury. Treasury shares do not carry voting rights, therefore the total number of voting rights is 491,080,301.
In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries:
Nick Montgomery / Matthew Riley
Schroder Investment Management Limited
Tel: 020 7658 6000
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001