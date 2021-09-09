Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
WKN: A0DJ9H ISIN: GB00B01HM147 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.09.2021 | 16:10
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Results of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 9

9 September 2021

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 1 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU on Thursday, 9 September 2021, ordinary resolutions numbered 1 to 9 and special resolutions numbered 1 and 2, as set out in the Notice of Meeting, were duly passed. Voting was held by poll.

The poll results are set out below:

Ordinary ResolutionDescriptionFor% ForAgainst% AgainstWithheld% of Issued Share Capital
1To receive, consider and approve the
Consolidated Annual Report and Financial Statements.		216,402,65499.91%186,2510.09%22,14138.29%
2To approve the Remuneration Report.216,112,53599.77%498,5110.23%038.29%
3To re-elect Ms Lorraine Baldry215,759,58399.61%844,3650.39%7,09838.29%
4To re-elect Mr Stephen Bligh.216,343,25899.88%260,6900.12%7,09838.29%
5To re-elect Mr Alastair Hughes.216,343,25899.88%260,6900.12%7,09838.29%
6To re-elect Mr Graham Basham.216,343,25899.88%260,6900.12%7,09838.29%
7To appoint Ernst and Young LLP as auditor.216,108,68899.79%449,2600.21%53,09838.28%
8To authorise the Board of Directors to determine
the Auditor 's remuneration.		216,176,82999.80%431,1190.20%3,09838.29%
9To receive and approve the Company's Dividend Policy.216,420,07399.91%186,9730.09%4,00038.29%
Special Resolution
1To renew the authority to make
market acquisitions of own shares		215,850,20699.65%760,8400.35%038.29%
2To renew the authority to allot equity securities204,235,77094.29%12,375,2755.71%138.29%

Special Resolutions 1 and 2 were passed as special resolutions.

Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are therefore not counted in the calculation of the percentages of the votes cast for and against a resolution. Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions and their shares have been included in the "votes for" column.

The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each in issue is 565,664,749, which includes 74,584,448 ordinary shares held in treasury. Treasury shares do not carry voting rights, therefore the total number of voting rights is 491,080,301.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:
Nick Montgomery / Matthew Riley
Schroder Investment Management Limited
Tel: 020 7658 6000

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

© 2021 PR Newswire
