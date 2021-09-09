AnnuityAdvantage: Earn up to 3.20% with a CD-Type Annuity

Get much higher rates than bank CDs plus tax deferral, says AnnuityAdvantage

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Savers can now earn up to 3.20% annually with a guaranteed fixed-rate annuity.

A five-year product pays up to 3.00%, and a 10-year plan pays up to 3.20%, according to AnnuityAdvantage's latest annuity rate list. Guaranteed rates for two, three, four, six, seven, eight, and nine years are also available.

See https://www.annuityadvantage.com/annuity-rates-quotes/top-multi-year-guaranteed-annuity-rates-summary.

These "CD-type" annuities pay a set interest rate guaranteed from two to 10 years. They're tax-deferred. As long as you reinvest and compound the interest earnings in your annuity, you won't be taxed on it.

Interest and principal are guaranteed by the issuing insurance company. Annuity withdrawals before age 59½ are subject to a 10% IRS penalty.

