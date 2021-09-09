Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
ACCESSWIRE
09.09.2021 | 16:20
AnnuityAdvantage: Earn up to 3.20% with a CD-Type Annuity

Get much higher rates than bank CDs plus tax deferral, says AnnuityAdvantage

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Savers can now earn up to 3.20% annually with a guaranteed fixed-rate annuity.

A five-year product pays up to 3.00%, and a 10-year plan pays up to 3.20%, according to AnnuityAdvantage's latest annuity rate list. Guaranteed rates for two, three, four, six, seven, eight, and nine years are also available.

See https://www.annuityadvantage.com/annuity-rates-quotes/top-multi-year-guaranteed-annuity-rates-summary.

These "CD-type" annuities pay a set interest rate guaranteed from two to 10 years. They're tax-deferred. As long as you reinvest and compound the interest earnings in your annuity, you won't be taxed on it.

Interest and principal are guaranteed by the issuing insurance company. Annuity withdrawals before age 59½ are subject to a 10% IRS penalty.

AnnuityAdvantage is a leading online provider of fixed-rate, fixed-indexed, and immediate income annuities. A free quote comparison service with interest rates from dozens of insurers is available at https://www.annuityadvantage.com or by calling (800) 239-0356.

CONTACT:

Henry Stimpson
henry@stimpsoncommunications.com

SOURCE: AnnuityAdvantage



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662754/Earn-up-to-320-with-a-CD-Type-Annuity

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
