DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): Conference

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference



09.09.2021 / 16:41

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vivoryon Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference



Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, September 9, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, announced today that Ulrich Dauer, PhD, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday September 13, 2021, at 7:00 am ET.



A replay of the webcast can be accessed from the Presentations & Webcasts page under News and Events on Vivoryon's website, www.vivoryon.com. The replay will be archived on Vivoryon's website for 30 days after the call.



###



For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Dr. Manuela Bader, Director IR & Communication

Tel: +49 (0)345 555 99 30

Email: IR@vivoryon.com



Media Contact

Trophic Communications

Valeria Fisher / Sophia Hergenhan

Tel: +49 175 8041816

Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu



About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer's disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com

