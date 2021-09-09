Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ESE3 ISIN: DE000A3ESE35 Ticker-Symbol: AQP1 
Düsseldorf
09.09.21
17:01 Uhr
2,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACTION PRESS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACTION PRESS AG 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
09.09.2021 | 16:52
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

action press AG: action press photo database with strong growth: now 146.8 million digital assets in inventory

DJ action press AG: action press photo database with strong growth: now 146.8 million digital assets in inventory

DGAP-Media / 2021-09-09 / 16:21

action press photo database with strong growth: now 146.8 million digital assets in inventory

Frankfurt am Main/Hamburg, September 9, 2021 - As of today, action press international GmbH (Hamburg) has 72.5 million keyworded photos in its database. Including the photo inventory of ddp media GmbH (Hamburg) of 74.3 million photos, action press AG (Frankfurt am Main) has a new total of 146.8 million images. As of August 1, 2021, action press AG reported 110 million photos.

action press, one of the world's largest image databases

On September 2, 2021, action press AG, one of the largest photo agencies in the world, informed that it had acquired 100% of the shares of ddp. "We are not only continuing our growth organically. If it stays at the new pace we have picked up a year ago, we will soon replace Getty Images as the market leader alongside our Chinese competitors," said Prof. Moritz Hunzinger, CEO of action press AG.

Queries:

- Prof. Moritz Hunzinger: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de, +49 171 60 333 20

- Ulli Michel: ulli.michel@actionpress.de, +49 172 253 73 03

https://www.actionpress-ir.de/

action press international gmbh Oehleckerring 9a-13 22419 Hamburg

action press AG Wielandstr. 3 60318 Frankfurt am Main End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: action press AG Key word(s): Internet and Multimedia

2021-09-09 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   action press AG 
       Wielandstr. 3 
       60318 Frankfurt am Main 
       Germany 
Phone:    +49 (0)69-15200320 
E-mail:    moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de 
Internet:   https://www.actionpress.de/ 
ISIN:     DE000A3ESE35 
WKN:     A3ESE3 
Listed:    Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf 
EQS News ID: 1232466 
 
End of News  DGAP Media 
=------------

1232466 2021-09-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232466&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2021 10:21 ET (14:21 GMT)

ACTION PRESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.