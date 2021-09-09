DJ action press AG: action press photo database with strong growth: now 146.8 million digital assets in inventory

DGAP-Media / 2021-09-09 / 16:21

action press photo database with strong growth: now 146.8 million digital assets in inventory

Frankfurt am Main/Hamburg, September 9, 2021 - As of today, action press international GmbH (Hamburg) has 72.5 million keyworded photos in its database. Including the photo inventory of ddp media GmbH (Hamburg) of 74.3 million photos, action press AG (Frankfurt am Main) has a new total of 146.8 million images. As of August 1, 2021, action press AG reported 110 million photos.

action press, one of the world's largest image databases

On September 2, 2021, action press AG, one of the largest photo agencies in the world, informed that it had acquired 100% of the shares of ddp. "We are not only continuing our growth organically. If it stays at the new pace we have picked up a year ago, we will soon replace Getty Images as the market leader alongside our Chinese competitors," said Prof. Moritz Hunzinger, CEO of action press AG.

Queries:

- Prof. Moritz Hunzinger: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de, +49 171 60 333 20

- Ulli Michel: ulli.michel@actionpress.de, +49 172 253 73 03

https://www.actionpress-ir.de/

action press international gmbh Oehleckerring 9a-13 22419 Hamburg

action press AG Wielandstr. 3 60318 Frankfurt am Main End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: action press AG Key word(s): Internet and Multimedia

2021-09-09 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: action press AG Wielandstr. 3 60318 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69-15200320 E-mail: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de Internet: https://www.actionpress.de/ ISIN: DE000A3ESE35 WKN: A3ESE3 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 1232466 End of News DGAP Media =------------

1232466 2021-09-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232466&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2021 10:21 ET (14:21 GMT)