Global IQX: Insurers Learn How to Reimagine Employee Benefits at Webinar

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Discover how insurance companies are future-proofing their employee benefits businesses and embracing uncertainty at the Global IQX Annual Conference.

Jim Harris, a thought leader on disruptive innovation, will share the secrets to understanding the current benefits landscape and how digital trends have radically transformed customer expectations.

Sponsored by Global IQX, the webinar will take place Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 12 PM to 1 PM EST. Clients, friends and participants will learn about:

The digital trends driving the sale and delivery of group and voluntary benefits.

How benefits providers can meet the demand for hyper-personalization.

How COVID-19 has accelerated transformation in employee benefits.

How to overcome the organizational challenges to transformation.

All participants will receive Harris's eBook. To register, click here.

Following Jim Harris's keynote, Global IQX will host a second session for clients only, demonstrating the company's latest AI and productivity enhancements for employee benefits sales and underwriting automation.

Harris advises organizations on how digital innovation can be used to cut costs, re-engineer processes, create new distribution models, and mitigate risks. He speaks on innovation and creativity, customer relationship management, eLearning, creating learning organizations, environmental leadership, energy efficiency, strategic planning, and creating a common organizational mission and vision.

About Global IQX

Global IQX provides North America's leading AI-driven automated sales and underwriting solution for group and voluntary benefits providers.

Global IQX offers a cloud-based suite of business-configurable modules and microservices that digitize, streamline and automate the new-business and renewal processes for true group and experience rating for all group and voluntary products. Some of the world's largest insurance companies use Global IQX.

Jim Harris, disruptive innovation expert and bestselling author

