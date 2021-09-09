Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021
PR Newswire
09.09.2021 | 16:58
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Results of EGM

PR Newswire

London, September 9

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41870)

LEI Number: 2138001XRCB89W6XTR23

(The "Company")

9 September 2021

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

At the General Meeting of the Company held today, the Ordinary Resolution set out in the General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 6 August 2021 was duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary ResolutionForDiscretion
(voted in favour)		AgainstAbstain
184,597,10750,42823,50780,291

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END

