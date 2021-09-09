BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Results of EGM

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41870)

LEI Number: 2138001XRCB89W6XTR23

(The "Company")

9 September 2021

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

At the General Meeting of the Company held today, the Ordinary Resolution set out in the General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 6 August 2021 was duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 84,597,107 50,428 23,507 80,291

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



