BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Results of EGM
PR Newswire
London, September 9
BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41870)
LEI Number: 2138001XRCB89W6XTR23
(The "Company")
9 September 2021
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
At the General Meeting of the Company held today, the Ordinary Resolution set out in the General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 6 August 2021 was duly passed.
Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:
|Ordinary Resolution
|For
|Discretion
(voted in favour)
|Against
|Abstain
|1
|84,597,107
|50,428
|23,507
|80,291
Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
