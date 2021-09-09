Sphera Announces Expanded Availability of Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Solutions

Sphera's ESG offering supports companies on the path to net zero while reducing operational risk and enhancing brand reputation.

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2021and reporting capability.



With this expanded offering, Sphera customers will have better access to data-driven insights to maximize cost-effectiveness, increase the value of their investments in corporate social responsibility efforts, and satisfy both traditional compliance and future sustainability needs. Managing ESG performance reduces exposure to environmental risk, increases revenue and drives organizations into a sustainable future. With growing investor demand for measurable ESG progress, business leaders need to be able to demonstrate their ESG performance with clarity and confidence. Sphera has adapted its technology suite to specifically address this burgeoning market need. Features of Sphera's integrated ESG solutions include:

Industry-based sustainability data to provide reliable data-driven insights-close to 15,000 datasets for more than 20 industries-into a company's value chain and create a foundation for fact-based improvement and communication of your ESG performance.

provide reliable data-driven insights-close to 15,000 datasets for more than 20 industries-into a company's value chain and create a foundation for fact-based improvement and communication of your ESG performance. Connected, scalable software solutions to ensure transparency and increase the efficiency of each stage of a customer's sustainability and ESG journey.

to ensure transparency and increase the efficiency of each stage of a customer's sustainability and ESG journey. Expert-led ESG guidancefrom sustainability consultants to bring deep sector and method-specific knowledge into the equation.



Moving toward a net-zero emission target is one of the most important metrics for ESG reporting. However, the assessment, management and reduction of Scope 3 emissions are the most difficult parts to achieve due to the huge amount of information that needs to be collected and analyzed. Sphera's combination of data, software and expertise helps companies address these strategic decarbonization challenges.

Sphera's ESG solution also incorporates a number of widely accepted disclosure framework standards, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). This flexibility enables companies across industries to efficiently report their sustainability activities in relevant, sector-specific terms.

"Innovation has always been at the heart of Sphera's mission, and our laser focus on staying ahead of the risk management curve has helped us evolve to become a leading integrated ESGsoftware, data and services organization-at a time when our clients need these services the most," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's president and CEO. "Companies with the highest levels of ESG performance see greater returns on their investments, and we believe our comprehensive solutions can help them harness this powerful correlation."

Sphera has long been at the forefront of innovative sustainability reporting solutions, leveraging its triple-powered approach of Innovation, Information and Insights to help companies improve their ESG performance.? Verdantix, an independent analyst firm, recently namedSphera as a market leader for environmental compliance, sustainability management and sustainability reporting in its EHS Software Benchmarkreport. Sphera achieved the highest aggregate score for environmental compliancemanagement and Corporate Sustainability solutions.

"Sphera is one of the few digital solution providers to bring together capabilities for sustainability reporting, ESG risk management and product stewardship. They've made meaningful investments in building their ESG reporting capabilities," added David Metcalfe, CEO of Verdantix. "Their recognition in our EHS Software Benchmarkreport is a direct reflection of their commitment to leading the way for corporate sustainability excellence."

To learn more about how Sphera is helping customers in their sustainability journey, read about how the company helped Aptar, a global leader in packaging and drug delivery devices, validate their ESG risks and opportunities according to the TCFD methodology.

Dr. Michele Del Grosso, global program manager of sustainability at Aptar said that, "Sphera's corporate sustainability and strategy experts provided Aptar with valuable insights into the financial implications of our climate-related risks and opportunities. This enabled us to provide our stakeholders with valid proof of our environmental performance. By integrating the results into CDP reporting, we were able to improve ESG performance and recognition to become a CDP 2020 Climate A-List company."

For additional information on how Sphera is helping customers meet and exceed ESG performance goals, visit https://sphera.com/begin-your-esg-sustainability-journey/.

About Sphera

Spheracreates a safer, more sustainable and productive world. We are a leading global provider of Environmental, Social and Governancewith a focus on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management and Product Stewardship.

For media enquiries, please contact:



Sphera@AspectusGroup.com