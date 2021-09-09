Uplift Education to Hold College and Career Fair for High Schoolers on September 16, 2021

Uplift Education to Hold College and Career Fair on September 16, 2021

The successful navigation of a college and career fair is a valuable life skill. This event helps our students at a time when students can benefit the most from career exploration, a process of building self-awareness, learning about potential careers, and developing a plan for reaching future goals.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / The Uplift Education College and Career Fair, a free annual event for Uplift Education high schoolers, will be held on Thursday, September 16 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Duncanville Field House. Uplift is eager to host this event as it marks its 14 -year anniversary and it will be held in-person again! Last school year, due to COVID-19, the fair was held virtually. All scholars and guests will wear masks, hand sanitizing stations will be readily available, disposable masks, and most importantly social distancing at all the rep tables. Health and safety of our scholars, staff and visiting college and career representatives remain at the forefront as we continue to promote our safety protocols at each of our schools and our school events.

Uplift anticipates over 1,000 Uplift seniors to attend and over 100 post-secondary pathway representatives from all over the country on hand to share information to students. Students have the opportunity to explore colleges, universities, military options, trade schools, and potential careers over the course of a few hours. They ask questions, make great first impressions and some are even invited to interview for scholarships at different universities in October.

The Uplift College and Career Fair is significant for Uplift seniors as it kick-starts the college application process. The fair allows students to see how their passions and interests can convert to college majors and careers and helps them learn about college campus life and culture to determine what colleges will fit their personalities.

Seniors will also be able to attend sessions on career planning and values, building college and career lists, and what's next after the College and Career Fair.

For the second year, Uplift will also offer sessions for families to learn about the Road to College and Career initiatives that will impact their students. We will only be offering one parent session " A Play by Play for College and Career". There will be a panel consisting of an Uplift parent and college and career expert, providing insight on the family experience of the last 2 years of high school when students are exploring and making college and career decisions. This session will be held in both English and Spanish.

Uplift is dedicated to closing the opportunity gap for students, regardless of their ethnic or socioeconomic backgrounds, by providing equitable access to high quality education, programs and experiences that empower students to reach their highest potential. Uplift's unique Road To College & Career program is unparalleled in how we prepare our scholars for life after high school. Through events like the College and Career Fair, we help students discover their strengths and passions and learn how those might translate into a college major or future career that will help them reach their long-term personal goals.

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 46 college preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation.

