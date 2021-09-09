PETRONAS Joins As Premier Partner For Malaysia Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai today announces PETRONAS as its premier partner for the World Expo that will take place from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

With its aspiration to be a progressive energy and solutions partner, the national energy company's participation aligns perfectly with the Pavilion's "Energising Sustainability" theme.

As climate change becomes one of the most important priorities for the global community, Expo 2020 Dubai is a good platform for PETRONAS to showcase its sustainability aspirations and roadmap to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050.

Themed "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future," the World Expo will be participated by 192 countries and organisations. This quinquennial mega event aims to promote global cooperation, innovation, technological development, human progress and education, and will be held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

"The growing momentum for us to transition to low carbon is imperative and we are proud to have one of Malaysia's most successful homegrown brands, PETRONAS, to be part of Malaysia's representation at the World Expo. PETRONAS' accomplishments throughout the years and its commitment to help shape climate action beyond its immediate sphere of influence bolsters the nation's credibility in sustainability," said Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC).

He added that corporations are needed to go further to help build a carbon neutral future for everyone and that he was optimistic that strong partnerships would help move the world closer to a more energy efficient future for all.

Malaysia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation with MGTC as implementing agency.

"Our partnership with Malaysia Pavilion gives us the opportunity to showcase PETRONAS' commitment and holistic approach to sustainability. We are embracing the need to chart a more sustainable path forward, and drive the maturity of our Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices as well as realising our Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 aspiration," said Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS.

"We will continue our efforts in our operational excellence and through innovative partnerships to create cleaner energy solutions towards building a carbon neutral future for all."

PETRONAS will have a dedicated exhibition area for a period of six months inside the Pavilion featuring a 3D animated effect presentation on its sustainability journey, ventures into new energy and innovative solutions. The visually stunning animation in a giant suspended cube will be a permanent feature throughout the entire Expo 2020 Dubai. This exhibit aims to inspire visitors with the energy company's vision of a better future through its innovative technologies to provide access to cleaner, affordable, secure, and sustainable energy for all.

The company is also expected to take part in panel discussions and business meetings with foreign dignitaries and business leaders at the Pavilion, while also participating in thought leadership forums.

"PETRONAS' participation as premier partner catalyses our efforts to encourage other Malaysian businesses to leverage Expo 2020 to build their brands' visibility at a global platform," added Shamsul Bahar. "While providing an avenue for corporations to join in on the conversation, our objective is also to position Malaysia as a sustainable and future-ready investment hub that is committed to improving how we do business on the day to day."

Malaysia Pavilion is designed as a "Rainforest Canopy." The various segments of the Pavilion house permanent displays and exhibits that reflect Malaysia's unique and steadfast commitment to sustainable development.

The Pavilion will host weekly thematic trade and business programmes which will encompass over 10 industry verticals. They include education, youth & technopreneurship, trade, Industry 4.0 & smart manufacturing, science, technology and innovation, environment & water, sustainable agriculture & agricommodities, healthcare, tourism & culture, energy, e-commerce & ICT, halal industry and Islamic finance.

Expo 2020 will officially open on 1 October 2021. Malaysians will have the chance to visit the Pavilion via a virtual platform that will be announced later.

ABOUT MALAYSIA PAVILION AT EXPO 2020 DUBAI

Malaysia will be among 192 countries participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, scheduled for 1 Oct. 2021 to 31 March 2022. Themed "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future," the world expo is the first to be held in the Middle East, Africa & South Asia region.

Malaysia's pavilion is self-built and depicts a Rainforest Canopy. It carries the theme "Energising Sustainability" to capture the nation's commitment and approaches to sustainable development. It is a net zero carbon pavilion.

Malaysia's activities during the expo will include permanent displays, showcases, pocket talks, summits and forums, cultural performances, demonstrations and 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes. The business weeks will be helmed and supported by 21 ministries, 69 agencies and 5 state governments, with over 200 companies participating as business delegates.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at the mega event. Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC) is the implementing agency.

ABOUT MALAYSIAN GREEN TECHNOLOGY AND CLIMATE CHANGE CENTRE

Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC) is an agency under the Ministry of Environment and Water whose scope involves green growth, climate change and sustainable lifestyle.

Three national policies - the National Green Technology Policy (NGTP), the National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) and the Green Technology Master Plan (GTMP) - outline MGTC's role as a catalyst for green economic growth.

Its three core roles are:

Mainstreaming the Green Economy through green product and service expansion programmes such as MyHIJAU Mark Certification Programme, Green Technology Financing Scheme (GTFS) and green technology tax incentives, namely the Green Income Tax Exemption (GITE) and Green Investment Tax Allowance (GITA), besides providing training and human capital development schemes.

Drive climate change mitigation actions such as advocacy for energy efficiency and renewable energy, low carbon city programmes and low carbon mobility initiatives.

Cultivate a green lifestyle through publicity and awareness programmes in fostering cooperation between the government and private sectors via global-scale platforms such as the International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) and other public programmes.

For enquiries, please contact: Jane at tel: +6019 3871991 or email at: malaysiaexpo2020media@mgtc.gov.my.