Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Philippines Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 535 Million by 2026 - Arizton

In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Philippines data center market report.

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Philippines data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11.40% during the period 2020-2026. Philippines data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 20 existing and 2 upcoming facilities spread across 6 Cities, including Manila and other cities including Cavite, Cebu, Clark, Davao, Manila, and Taguig.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1.The Philippines is an emerging market in Southeast Asia, with growth in the online gaming industry, emergence of the BPO industry, increased adoption of cloud, big data, and IoT, as well as cybersecurity and business continuity requirements driving the market over the next few years.

2.The Philippines receives majority of the data center service demand from ICT companies, followed by FMCG companies, BFSI, with hospitality, education, travel, and other industries accounting for the rest of the demand.

3.Manila is the leading data center market in Philippines, with 12 unique third-party data center facilities accounting for over 75% of the existing power capacity in the country.

4. PLDT and Globe Telecom deployed 5G network in the Philippines in 2020, which is likely to increase investments for data centers in coming years, especially the establishment of edge data center sites.

5. The Department of Energy in Philippines has set new renewable energy targets in its latest version of the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP). The program targets to achieve more than 37% renewable energy in the overall energy mix by 2030 and more than 55% by 2040.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in the Philippines

Facilities Covered (Existing): 20



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 2



Coverage: 2+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the Philippines

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants - List of 12 IT infrastructure providers, 6 construction service providers, 13 support infrastructure providers, and 6 data center investors

Philippines Data Center Market - Segmentation

In the Philippines , cloud-based services, IoT, and AI are the major driving factors for the growth of data centers and the adoption of high-power computing servers. ICT and financial service providers dominate server adoption in the Philippines . Vendors such as NetApp, Lenovo, IBM, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have a strong presence in the market.

Diesel generators are the most used generators in the market because of their configuration to support higher power capacity during outages. DRUPS solutions are likely to witness increase in demand for data centers with multiple modules, having a total capacity of up to 2 MW and N+N or 2N redundant configurations.

Data center operators are likely to adopt water-based cooling as the region does not support free cooling. ePLDT and NTT Communications data centers across the country have adopted water cooling systems with N+1 redundancy.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Philippines Data Center Market - Dynamics

The Philippines is considered one of the emerging markets in Southeast Asia, with multiple technology companies planning to build data centers in the country. In 2021, Alibaba announced that it will launch a new data center facility in the Philippines by the end of the year. The facility will offer Elastic Compute Service (ECS), database, global network solution, Content Delivery Network (CDN), and storage services. The market is likely to witness the entry of Stratus DC Management, which plans data center development in Manila, Philippines, owing to the anticipatory demand for data centers by enterprises and cloud service providers looking to collocate their workloads. In 2021, Converge ICT Solutions announced its plans to build a new data center in Mandaue, Philippines, by investing over USD 20 million. The facility (P1) will be a six-story building and will initially have 300 racks.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increased Cloud Adoption to Boost Market Growth

Big Data & IoT Spending to Drive Data Center Investment

COVID-19 to Boost Data Center Development

Submarine Cables to Strengthen Connectivity

Philippines Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

Manila



Other Cities (Cavite, Cebu, Clark, Davao, Manila , and Taguig)

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

Aurecon Group

Comfac

Data Center Design Corporation (DCDC)

First Balfour

PRONET

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Eaton

Fuji Electric

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Touchcore Solutions

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

Beeinfotech

Bitstop Network Services

Converge ICT Solutions

DITO Telecommunity

ePLDT

Globe Telecom

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

