Autocar, LLC: Autocar Terminal Tractors to be Showcased at TMC Transportation Technology Exhibition Sept. 13-15

Autocar will display its ACTT and electric terminal tractor (the E-ACTT) at the fleet technology and maintenance management exhibition

HAGERSTOWN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Autocar, LLC , proud to build trucks carrying North America's first specialized, severe-duty vocational truck brand, will display its E-ACTT at the American Trucking Associations' (ATA) Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) 2021 Fall Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition from Sept. 13-15.

The exhibition is the TMC's largest event for fleet technology and maintenance management. It will take place in person during TMC's 2021 Fall Meeting at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland in Ohio.

Throughout the event, Autocar will be located at booth 5037 . The Autocar ACTT and the Autocar E-ACTT , brought in by Big Truck Rental (BTR), will be on display at the Autocar booth.

Despite current global supply chain challenges, Autocar continues to take new orders for electric, natural gas and diesel engine trucks. "Autocar remains ready to drive businesses forward and do what our terminal tractors were meant to do - deliver," said Eric Schwartz, president of Autocar Industries, LLC in Hagerstown, Ind.

A trusted and proven terminal tractor manufacturer, Autocar builds its ACTTs to meet demanding duty cycles with productivity and safety in mind. Explicitly designed for spotting trailers and containers at distribution centers, warehouse/trucking yards, industrial operations, intermodal/rail terminals and port terminals, Autocar's ACTT include the following features:

The tallest, widest, deepest cab and door combination in the industry made from 100% steel

The heaviest-duty bumper that protects the driver, cab and the rest of the chassis in the event of a collision

A robust hydraulics system with fast up.down speeds and maximum durability

Exclusive four-point premium cab air suspension

Premium cab soundproofing, reducing road noise

Temperature insulation and matting

Tractor-trailer auto-lock system

Easy ingress/egress

Since its announcement in June, Autocar's partnership with Big Truck Rental, the nation's leading essential services vehicle rental provider, provides the first and only national terminal tractor rental program for fleets across North America.

However, Autocar's leadership in the terminal tractor market doesn't end there. In May, the brand announced an emissions-free, all-electric version of its ACTT, the Autocar E-ACTT. Autocar is the only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) terminal tractor with an OEM-developed electric vehicle system.

The purpose-built E-ACTT terminal tractor is ready for its trade show debut since its announcement earlier this year. The E-ACTT makes a great work truck even better by helping meet regulatory mandates for the vocational truck industry to reduce fuel consumption by 24% by the model year 2027 and, in California, to transition diesel trucks to zero-emission trucks. In addition to those of the ACTT, the E-ACTT's features include:

Custom-built for the customer's vocational and site-specific needs

Integration of high quality, off-the-shelf components

Autocar Solutions, factory-direct service

Choice of warranty service either in-house or by a third-party

Additionally, the Autocar E-ACTT electric powertrain with telemetry/diagnostic systems were designed by Vorza for severe-duty applications specifically. The Vorza electric fleet vehicle development team worked directly with Autocar to create a 24/7 powertrain capable of handling the rigorous demands of semi-trailer yard spotting and container handling. Autocar's goals and actions for the event align with the exhibition's goal of educating the market on the latest best practices, products and services, as the brand continues to advance the terminal tractor sector.

"Our tractors are purpose-built with operators and fleet managers in mind. Attendees at this year's Exhibition will be looking for equipment that will give them the most bang for their buck and is more aligned with what today's market requires," said Mark Aubry, general manager of Autocar's terminal tractor division. "Fleet managers are looking for a lower total cost of ownership, higher productivity levels, increased comfort for operators and more reliability; and Autocar plans to deliver."

Autocar is excited to showcase diesel and electric vocational trucks at the TMC Transportation Technology Exhibition and invites those in warehousing, logistics, intermodal and ports to visit its team. For more information on Autocar and its trucks, please visit AutocarTruck.com , or call 833-857-0200.

ABOUT AUTOCAR, LLC:

Autocar, LLC, is proud to manufacture U.S.-assembled trucks carrying North America's oldest truck brand. We are the only American-owned and -operated original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of trucks. Autocar's severe-duty vocational trucks provide customers with the perfect tools for their job with the most uptime, support and impact to their bottom line. Autocar collaborates with customers to build trucks to their exact specifications and needs. Autocar's purpose-built, severe-service truck lines include ACMD and ACX cab-over trucks, the ACTT and E-ACTT terminal tractors and the DC-64 class 8 work trucks.

Autocar recognizes that performance and uptime are everything and offers every customer 24-7 access to its "Always Up" direct factory support center, staffed by expert technicians who engineer and build Autocar's trucks. Autocar promises to provide trucks that deliver the best value, provide the best service and provide a complete solution for customers' needs. The Autocar pledge is to do the work right the first time and to act proactively, in a timely manner and with simplicity.

For more information on Autocar, visit AutocarTruck.com , or call 765-489-5499.

