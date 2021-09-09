Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: US Hyperscale Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 56.09 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this US hyperscale data center market report.
The US hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.30% during the period 2020-2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The US is the largest hyperscale data center market globally and contributed to over 45% of the global investment in 2020. Digitalization initiatives such as cloud adoption, 5G deployment, adoption of IoT and big data across businesses, along with government initiatives, and renewable energy adoption will continue to grow hyperscale data center investments in the country.
- The US market witnessed significant investments from hyperscale data center operators such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Apple, as well as colocation service providers such as Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, and CyrusOne in 2020.
- Within the US, South-Eastern US is the investment hotspot, receiving over 35% of the overall hyperscale investments received in the US, followed by Western US. Illinois, California, Virginia, Nevada, Texas, and Arizona were the major markets for data center constructions in the US in 2020.
- Hyperscale operators in the US have taken several initiatives to develop green data centers for the reduction of their carbon footprint. For instance, Microsoft has announced to become carbon neutral by 2030, and has taken major actions in terms of sustainability. AWS has also planned to make its data centers carbon emission-free by 2040.
- To attract data center investments, many state and local governments have provisioned and offer investments and sales tax incentives, based on economic development, where incentives focused on effective data center operations, and renewable energy procurement are likely to increase over the forecast period.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020-2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq Feet) | 2020-2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2020-2026
- Market Size & Forecast by IT Infrastructure | 2020-2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Support Infrastructure | 2020-2026
- Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, and geography
- Competitive Landscape - 31 IT infrastructure providers, 31 support infrastructure providers, 26 construction contractors, 24 data center investors, and 5 new entrants
US Hyperscale Data Center Market - Segmentation
- The market for server infrastructure has witnessed growth in the past years. Compared to branded vendors such as Dell Technologies, Lenovo, Cisco System, HPE, and Inspur, the procurement of ODM servers by hyperscale data center operators as well as other enterprises is skyrocketing on a YOY basis in the market.
- UPS systems that are used in data centers supply AC to critical infrastructure during a power outage by using the current stored in batteries. UPS systems comprise components such as rectifiers to charge the battery and inverters to convert the current from DC to AC for the IT infrastructure.
- A few Tier III facilities are also being developed with 2N redundancy for CRAC & CRAH units. The placement of cooling units other than CRAC & CRAH units depends on the facility design and is based on several parameters such as hotspots, circulation of cold and hot air, and implementation of hot/cold aisle containment.
US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
US Hyperscale Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Cooling Technique
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
US Hyperscale Data Center Market by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
US Hyperscale Data Center Market - Dynamics
The demand for data centers rose as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This heightened access to Internet-related services, aided by nationwide lockdowns. Organizations across IT services, BFSI, hospitals, and education, initiated remote working for their employees. During COVID-19, even government agencies adopted cloud-based services, wherein confidential data of the state is stored securely. The education sector's dependence on online operations increased, where files such as projects, marks cards, and other documents are being shared on the institution's portal or mail. The need for video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Webex, and Google Meet is at an all-time high, with most enterprises conducting meetings, interviews, and other day-to-day tasks through such online platforms. Owing to the increased adoption of digitalization, a significant amount of data was created. Hospitals were one of the major sources of data generation, where patient history and data on people with travel history from outside of the US were tracked.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Deployment of Microgrids in Hyperscale Data Centers
- Innovative Data Center Technologies
- 5G Deployment & Hyperscale Data Centers
- Rising Investment in Hyperscale Data Centers
US Hyperscale Data Center Market - Geography
The South-Eastern US data center market attracted significant investments from enterprise and cloud service providers such as Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, and Google in 2020. For instance, Facebook invested around USD 5.25 billion in South-Eastern US in 2020. Companies such as Google, Apple, and Core Scientific invested over USD 1.1 billion in the South-Eastern US market in 2020. AWS plans to invest over USD 200 million in the development of a data center in Virginia to expand its footprint in the region. In addition to self-built data centers, hyperscale data center operators are among the largest customers for colocation service providers in the region. Facebook is planning to invest around USD 1 billion in its Henrico, Virginia data center campus that has recently been accounted for. Also, it plans to invest over USD 3 billion in its Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee data centers, to be live in H2 2021/2022. Google invested around USD 1.2 billion in its Alabama and South Carolina data center facilities, which opened in 2020. Microsoft is planning to construct its East US 3 Azure cloud region in Georgia.
US Hyperscale Data Center Market by Geography
- South-Eastern US
- Western US
- South-Western US
- Mid-Western US
- North-Eastern US
Key IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- AccelStor
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- DataDirect Networks
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Intel Technologies
- Infortrend Technology
- Inspur
- MiTAC Holdings
- NetApp
- Nimbus Data
- Pivot3
- Micron Technology
- QNAP Systems
- Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
- Samsung
- Super Micro Computer
- Synology
- VIOLIN (Storcentric)
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Western Digital
- Wiwynn (Wistron Corporation)
Key Support Infrastructure Vendors
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Asetek
- Bloom Energy
- Caterpillar
- Condair Group
- Cormant
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Data Aire
- Delta Power Solutions
- Eaton
- FNT Software
- Generac Power Systems
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Natron Energy
- Nlyte Software
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Rittal
- Toshiba
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Tripp Lite
- Vertiv Group
- Yanmar
- ZincFive
Key Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Balfour Beatty US
- BlueScope Construction
- Corgan
- Clune Construction
- DPR Construction
- Fortis Construction
- Gensler
- Gilbane Building Company
- Fluor Corporation
- HDR Architecture
- Holder Construction Group
- HITT Contracting
- Hoffman Construction
- Jacobs Engineering Group
- JE Dunn Construction Group
- Linesight
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson
- Rogers-O'Brien Construction
- Structure Tone (STO Building Group)
- Syska Hennessy Group
- The Walsh Group
- Turner Construction Company
Key Data Center Investors
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Aligned
- Compass Datacenters
- CyrusOne
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Realty
- DataBank
- Digital Realty
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- Equinix
- Flexential
- fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty
- GIGA Data Centers
- H5 Data Centers
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers (Ragingwire Data Centers)
- Iron Mountain
- QTS Realty Trust
- Switch
- Stack Infrastructure
- Vantage Data Centers
New Entrants
- Cirrus Data Services
- Novva
- PointOne
- Quantum Loophole
- Yondr
