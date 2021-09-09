Restaurant & Foodservice Show: The 2022 Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo to be Held August 28-30 at The Los Angeles Convention Center

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group along with the California Restaurant Association announced today that the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo will be held August 28-30, 2022 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California. The event was originally scheduled to be held in August 2021 in Anaheim, CA, but due to the impact of the global pandemic on the hospitality industry, it has been postponed until 2022.

"We look forward to bringing the California foodservice and hospitality industry back together in August 2022 in Los Angeles for a reinvented event for a refocused industry," said Rita Ugianskis, Vice President, Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group. "We will be working diligently over the next year to develop an event with a focus on education/content, networking/connections and product sourcing."

The exhibit hall will offer access to hundreds of exhibiting companies offering thousands of new products and innovations in featured areas on the show floor. The event will continue to feature a strong focus on food and beverage products, with the Healthy Food Pavilion and Food Trends Experience Pavilions delivering access to the most sought after categories. The addition of the new TechBytes Pavilion shines a spotlight on the latest technology trends to allow operators to experience the full spectrum of innovative ideas and products. And Coffee Fest Los Angeles will again be co-located, bringing operators and foodservice professionals' access to the latest specialty coffee, tea and beverage products to elevate their customer's experience. In turn, exhibitors at the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo will benefit from meeting with coffee shop owners and operators who are and/or want to offer food and expanded product offering to their customers.

The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo MATCH! Program will connect exhibitors with the most relevant buyers. The appointment program delivers measurable ROI in the form of prescheduled appointments with qualified buyers who have purchasing authority and spend. For companies interested in exhibiting, visit https://www.westernfoodexpo.com/interested-exhibiting.

Owners, managers, chefs, and foodservice professionals from independent and chain restaurants, full service and quick service establishments, commercial and institutional foodservice operations, caterers, bars and nightclubs will have access to five new Educational Summits. Content will be focused specifically on the needs of Independent Restaurateurs, Small to Mid-Sized Chains, Food Retailers, Contract Foodservice, and Technology as well as awards presentations, education sessions, and cooking demonstrations with celebrity chefs. The event is owned by Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group and sponsored by the California Restaurant Association.

Clarion Events (us.clarionevents.com ) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. The Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group include the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, Healthy Food Expo, Coffee Fest and The NGA Show. Clarion Events acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ.

