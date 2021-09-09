Anzeige
WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
09.09.21
12:06 Uhr
31,950 Euro
-0,960
-2,92 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,97032,26018:55
31,97032,15018:55
Dow Jones News
09.09.2021 | 18:07
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Availability of the 2021 Half-Year Financial Report

RUBIS RUBIS: Availability of the 2021 Half-Year Financial Report 09-Sep-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation.

Paris, September 9, 2021 - 5:35 pm

AVAILABILITY OF THE

2021 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Rubis announces today that its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2021 is available and has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French Financial Markets Authority - AMF).

The 2021 half-year financial report can be downloaded from Rubis' website (www.rubis.fr), in the "Publications - Financial Reports" section.

*****

46, rue Boissière

75116 Paris - France

tél.: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

fax: +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49

mail: rubis@rubis.fr

www.rubis.fr

Partnership Limited by Shares

With a capital of EUR129,972,350 euros

Company's register number: 784 393 530 RCS Paris

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1232476 09-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232476&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.