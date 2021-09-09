DJ RUBIS: Availability of the 2021 Half-Year Financial Report

This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation.

Paris, September 9, 2021 - 5:35 pm

AVAILABILITY OF THE

2021 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Rubis announces today that its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2021 is available and has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French Financial Markets Authority - AMF).

The 2021 half-year financial report can be downloaded from Rubis' website (www.rubis.fr), in the "Publications - Financial Reports" section.

46, rue Boissière

75116 Paris - France

tél.: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

fax: +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49

mail: rubis@rubis.fr

www.rubis.fr

Partnership Limited by Shares

With a capital of EUR129,972,350 euros

Company's register number: 784 393 530 RCS Paris

