Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850605 ISIN: IT0000072618 Ticker-Symbol: IES 
Tradegate
09.09.21
17:26 Uhr
2,369 Euro
-0,003
-0,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3642,37918:48
2,3642,37918:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2021 | 18:29
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INTESA SANPAOLO: Intesa Sanpaolo Is the Best European Bank, says Institutional Investor

Messina Is the Best CEO

MILAN, Italy, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intesa Sanpaolo earns the gold medal in the ranking of Institutional Investor, and at the top of the podium is also its management. The credit group is confirmed as the best European bank and the best Italian company for relations with financial analysts and institutional investors and for ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) aspects, according to the 2021 ranking drawn up by Institutional Investor.

Within the European banking sector, Carlo Messina - Managing Director and CEO of the Group - has been adjudged the best Chief Executive Officer for the fourth year since the introduction, six years ago, of the ranking that takes into account the votes of both financial analysts and institutional investors.

This is a prestigious recognition in the economic and financial world, awarded to Intesa Sanpaolo by the specialised research company. Institutional Investor is an independent provider with a high reputation among financial analysts and institutional investors that has been operating on the market for over forty years.

The Intesa Sanpaolo team also 'won' with Stefano Del Punta, who was named best Chief Financial Officer for the fifth year. And with Marco Delfrate, first in the ranking dedicated to Investor Relations Professionals for the fourth year.

The awards assigned by Institutional Investor - which are based on the results of an extensive survey conducted among approximately 2,000 financial analysts and institutional investors, representing more than 900 companies - bear witness to the strong appreciation of the international community for an Italian excellence with an international vocation and great attention to ESG issues, while also recognising the value of the CEO and of the management team, which has long been at the top of investors' preferences in Europe.

For more information:
LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director
Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it
+39 02 26305578 M +39 333 3905243


INTESA SANPAOLO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.