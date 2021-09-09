Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya to Present at Cowen's 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading safety, cycle-life and performance, with substantial intellectual property, will be presenting at Cowen's 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Friday September 10th at 8:40am ET. The conference is taking place September 8 - September 10, 2021 and will incorporates presentations, fireside chats and innovative panel discussions hosted by members of the Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of Airlines; Batteries; EV Charging; Mobility Technology; Next-Generation Fuels; Rail, Trucking & Logistics; and Transportation OEMs and Machinery.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at www.Cowen.com.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada with customers around the globe.

To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

