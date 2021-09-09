National Police Credit Union's Signature Police Mortgage Featuring Killed in the Line of Duty Loan Protection Provides Law Enforcement Officers with Long-Term Benefits and Financial Peace of Mind

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / National Police Credit Union, the first and only full-service financial institution created solely for law enforcement officers and their families across the country, proudly offers Police Mortgages featuring Killed in the Line of Duty Loan Protection, a special free-of-charge debt cancellation benefit created exclusively for active full-time sworn law enforcement officers.

Killed in the Line of Duty Loan Protection

Available for mortgages at no cost to the borrower, Killed in the Line of Duty Loan Protection is a complimentary benefit that will cancel up to $850,000 of the outstanding balance of eligible Credit Union loans should the unthinkable happen to an officer due to a line-of-duty incident.

When members close or refinance a Police Mortgage with the Credit Union they receive free Killed in the Line of Duty Loan Protection for the duration of said loan for as long they remain active full-time sworn law enforcement officers.

Pictured is Scott Arney, CEO, Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union

According to CEO Scott Arney, "The Credit Union's unique Police Mortgage not only allows our members to realize the dream of home ownership, but also affords them the opportunity to rest easy knowing that their families will be taken care of should the unthinkable happen to them while serving and protecting our communities. Like Kevlar, Killed in the Line of Duty Loan Protection merely provides an extra layer of security to professionals whose day-to-day work often includes life or death consequences."

Additional Benefits

The Credit Union is known and respected for providing quick and easy closings, as well as customized terms and low money down options.

"Because of our work with law enforcement over the past 80-plus years," continues Arney, "the Credit Union has greater access to information than traditional mortgage lenders, who typically require a substantial amount of time working with clients to complete forms. With first-hand knowledge of officers' personal and professional financial matters and working around police officers' schedules, we are able to cut down the turn-around time nearly in half, with mortgages generally closing in 30 days or less, versus the industry standard of 45 - 60 days."

Full-Service Mortgage Department

National Police Credit Union's full-service Mortgage department offers Conventional Mortgages, Purchase Money Transactions, FHA Loans and VA Loans, as well as free Mortgage Pre-Approvals.

For more information about National Police Credit Union and our Police Mortgage, please visit www.nationalpolicecu.com or call 844-COP-SAVE (844-267-7283).

About National Police Credit Union

National Police Credit Union is a marketing division of Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union, which was established in 1938 as a "blue shirts" organization open only to police officers on the beat. Today, the Credit Union serves officers of all ranks and their immediate family members. Led by CEO Scott Arney since 2002, the Credit Union serves over 38,000 members and has assets in excess of half a billion dollars. In 2014, Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union introduced its marketing division National Police Credit Union, which is the first and only full-service financial institution serving law enforcement officers and their families across the country. The Credit Union is and always has been administered by a Board of Directors comprised entirely of working and retired police officers.

National Police Credit Union is headquartered at 1407 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL, with Regional Business Offices located in Tempe, AZ and Dallas, TX. For more information, please visit our website.

If you would like more information, an interview or photos, please contact Elizabeth Berger at 312-543-2209 or elizabeth@elizabethberger.com.

SOURCE: National Police Credit Union

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/662995/National-Police-Credit-Unions-Signature-Police-Mortgage-Featuring-Killed-in-the-Line-of-Duty-Loan-Protection-Provides-Law-Enforcement-Officers-with-Long-Term-Benefits-and-Financial-Peace-of-Mind