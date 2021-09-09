Humanity 2.0 Appoints Carlo D'Asaro Biondo to Advisory Board - Rome, Italy

Non-Profit assembling world's greatest strategic minds in collaboration with Holy See (Vatican) based impact initiatives

ROME, ITALY (VATICAN CITY) / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Humanity 2.0, a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican), is proud to announce it has appointed Carlo D'Asaro Biondo to its advisory board which oversees the strategic and ethical direction of Humanity 2.0's impact initiatives.

Carlo D'Asaro Biondo, CEO of Noovle and former President of EMEA Partnerships at Google

Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0 commented; "Carlo is a force of nature. His intense desire to see technology accelerate human flourishing is an important reason we invited him to join our Advisory board. His experience at Google has afforded him important insight into the unique challenge technology poses in the 21st century. In his new role as CEO of Noovle, we expect to see Carlo leverage this experience to effectively navigate the complexities of scaling a tech company in Italy. We are delighted he will be collaborating with Humanity 2.0 as an Advisory Board member and I look forward to benefiting from his experience."

Humanity 2.0 Advisory Committee consists of 10 members:

Maurice Levy; Chairman of the Supervisory Board; Publicis Groupe

Bill Hilf; Chief Executive Officer; Vulcan

Tae Yoo; Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility; Cisco

Carlo D'Asaro Biondo; Former President - EMEA Partnerships; Google

Jean Oelwang; President & Trustee Virgin Unite & B Team; Senior Partner; Virgin

Jim Pitofsky; Managing Director, Strategic Alliances; John Templeton Foundation

Hilary Pennington; Executive Vice President for Program; Ford Foundation

Dinah McLeod; Director and Cause Lead, Equality in the Workplace; The B Team

Matt Bird; Chief Executive Officer, CommPro Worldwide

Fr. Philip Larrey; Chairman; Humanity 2.0

About Carlo D'Asaro Biondo

Carlo d'Asaro Biondo is strategic advisor at Expon Capital.

Carlo is starting a new Cloud Project company at Telecom Italia. Previously, for 10 years, he was President EMEA Partnerships at Google. He started his career as a consultant at Macfin Management Consultants and joined KPMG Consulting in Italy in 1994, where he became President and CEO of Consulting France in 1999. Following the sale of KPMG Consulting, he joined Unisys at the end of 2001 as Vice President and MD EMEA Telecommunications and Media.

In February 2004, he joined AOL Europe as Senior Vice President in charge of strategy. He was named AOL France President and CEO a few months later, and President of AOL Europe in 2006.

At the beginning of 2007, Carlo became CEO of International Operations at Lagardère Active Media before joining Google in July 2009 where he managed operations for Southern and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for five years. Since January 2015 Carlo is President of Google's EMEA Partnerships personally following main partnership and institutional relationships. He is a board member of Auchan Retail International and was a member of the Board of Darty of 2010 until its sale to Fnac and has been a member of the Board of Directors of Manutan International since 2011.

Carlo has both French and Italian citizenship. He is a graduate of Università La Sapienza in Rome (Italy) and lives in Paris with his wife Nathalie. Born in 1965, he and his wife have five children.

About Humanity 2.0

Humanity 2.0 a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican). A vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private, and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 seeks to unite humanity in the common cause of realizing a better world for our children

