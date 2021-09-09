The "Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market (CPVC) was valued at US$ 2.81 Bn in 2020, estimated to reach US$ 4.50 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.06% from 2021-2027

Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) is defined as a glass interlayer utilized in various end-use industries owing to its different chemical properties. These films and sheets offer special characteristics including impact resistance, transparency, elasticity, and high tensile strength. These properties make the sheets films suitable for producing safety glass.

Market Drivers: Rising application of PVB in the laminated glass market will boost the market growth

PVB has found its application for its short-term growth in the laminated glass market. PVB is used in a form of resin for applications that require binding, optical clarity, adhesion to glass surfaces, toughness and flexibility. The major application of Polyvinyl butyral is as the interlayer in laminated safety glass for architectural purposes automotive windscreens. PVB laminated glass is manufactured by combining two or more annealed or heat-treated glass sheets bonded with one or more of PVB interlayers and subjected to heat and pressure, in order to ensure perfect adhesion between the constituent elements.

Market Challenges: High production cost might limit the growth of the market

PVB when compared to its substitute products such as Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), has high manufacturing and processing costs. The PVB material inception is been for many years the reference material for laminating glass in the building and transport industries but EVA has been gaining ground in recent years due to its properties which in some cases are better than PVB. Processing for PVB film requires a special temperature-controlled chamber and the glass must then be processed in an autoclave, which in turn requires an expensive and large machine suitable for companies with large volumes. On the other hand, EVA laminated glass can be produced in convection or infrared lamination furnaces, these furnaces are small and accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises. Also, the current COVID-19 pandemic has been proving a hindrance to the growth of the market owing to the major application areas of PVB such as construction and automotive industries are at halt.

Market Opportunities: Growing demand in photovoltaic industry will act as a growth prospect for the market

PVB is gaining momentum in the manufacturing of thin film solar PV modules. The PV circuit is formed on a glass sheet using thin film deposition and patterning techniques. Two layers, which are a PVB layer and a second layer of glass (called back glass) are then placed directly on the circuit. This lamination encapsulates the circuit and protects it from the environmental conditions. PVB back sheet provides a range of properties as it has good impact properties and is considered a cheaper alternative to tedlar based back sheets. Moreover, the optical properties of PVB are better than that of EVA, also the adhesion of PVB to photovoltaic cell is better than EVA. Photovoltaic industry is attracting market investment in order to cater to the increasing demand of clean and sustainable energy, the rise in the market of photovoltaic industry is anticipated to be a promising growth prospect for PVB market during the analysis period.

Companies Mentioned

DuPont

Chang Chun Group

DuLite PVB FILM

Eastman Chemical Company

EVERLAM NV

Genau Manufacturing Company LLP (GMC LLP)

Huakai Plastic (Chongqing) Co. Ltd.

KB PVB

KURARAY CO. Ltd.

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. Ltd

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Outlook

5 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market, By Type

6 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market, By End User Type

7 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market, By Region

8 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 2027)

9 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 2027)

10 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 2027)

11 Latin America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 2027)

12 Middle East Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 2027)

13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies

14 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utdk20

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005921/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900