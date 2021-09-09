Westlake, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Today, ECHO Health, Inc. (ECHO®), a leading provider of electronic healthcare payment solutions, unveiled Premium Payment Manager (PPM), an automated payment solution for Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs) aimed at dramatically reducing the burdens associated with the premium reimbursement process.

Key Takeaways:

ICHRAs represent a major leap forward for employer-sponsored health insurance, giving employees more freedom of choice and offering employers of all sizes the flexibility to expand coverage to traditionally underserved groups including part-time, hourly and seasonal workers.

ECHO Health's Premium Payment Manager relieves the heavy administrative burden of ICHRA reimbursement and helps ICHRA plans function like traditional health benefits.

With flexible carrier payments, consolidated payment reporting and regulatory compliance, brokers and administrators can seamlessly integrate PPM into any existing ICHRA via API or standalone platform.

About ECHO Health Inc.

ECHO® is a leading provider of electronic healthcare payment solutions, connecting payers, vendors, providers and plan members. ECHO's patented, ERISA, HIPAA and CORE compliant solution addresses the hurdles payers face: connection, compliance, efficiency and ease of use. ECHO now processes 300+ million claims and over $60 billion in payments annually. For more information, visit www.echohealthinc.com.

