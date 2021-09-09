The "Global Access Control Market (2021-2026) by Models, Technology, Component, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Access Control Market is estimated to be USD 4.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.67 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Market Dynamics

The rising security concerns among the private and public sectors are the major factors increasing the global access control market. Rising threats, cyber and malware attacks, frauds have mandated access control by the government, and some companies are anticipated to increase the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of IoT and cloud computing in security systems is driving the market. The penetration of smart access control in home locks and other sectors such as vehicles, GCM digital phones, etc is further prompting the demand of the market. However, the high cost encored for installation and maintenance is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Ongoing technological advancements on access control devices and rising applications of wireless security systems are expected to pave new opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Models, the market is classified into discretionary access control (DAC), mandatory access control (MAC), role-based access control (RBAC), and rule-based access control. Amongst all, the discretionary access control (DAC) segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Type, the market is classified as physical access control systems, logical access control systems, and mobile access control systems. Amongst all, the physical access control segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Component, the market is classified as hardware, software, and service. Amongst all, the hardware segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By End User, the market is classified as commercial, residential, education, military defense, healthcare, manufacturing industrial, government, and transportation. Amongst all, the commercial segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Brivo partners with Securitas Electronic Security, Inc. to deliver its cloud-based access control, physical security platform technology to new and existing SES clientele. 22nd October 2020.

Invixium, the manufacturer of innovative touchless biometric solutions, entered into a global distribution agreement with Honeywell Commercial Security. Invixium products integrate with Honeywell's Pro-Watch Security Management Suite through IXM WEB, Invixium's enterprise-grade software solution. This integration allows for one- or two-way database-to-database synchronization of user credentials between the two applications to streamline the process of implementing access control solutions with both Invixium and Honeywell products. 24th August 2020.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Panasonic Corporation, 3M Company, Honeywell Group, Axis Communications, Pelco Inc., Cisco, Access Ltd., etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Security Threats, Data Breach, and Cyber Attacks

4.1.2 Increasing Urbanisation and Home Security Systems

4.1.3 Growing Adoption of IoT Based Security Systems

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Investment Cost, and ROI Concerns

4.2.2 Security and Privacy Concerns

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Access Control System as Service

4.3.2 Implementation of Mobile Based Access Control

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Low Awareness Of Smart Security Systems

4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Access Control Market, By Models

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Discretionary Access Control (DAC)

6.3 Mandatory Access Control (MAC)

6.4 Role-Based Access Control (RBAC)

6.5 Rule-Based Access Control

7 Global Access Control Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Physical Access Control Systems

7.3 Logical Access Control Systems

7.4 Mobile Access Control Systems

8 Global Access Control Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Card-Based Readers

8.2.1.1 Magnetic Stripe Cards and Readers

8.2.1.2 Proximity Cards And Readers

8.2.1.3 Smart Cards And Readers

8.2.1.4 Contact Smart Cards

8.2.1.5 Contactless Smart Cards

8.2.2 Biometric Readers

8.2.2.1 Fingerprint Recognition

8.2.2.2 Palm Recognition

8.2.2.3 Iris Recognition

8.2.2.4 Facial Recognition

8.2.2.5 Voice Recognition

8.2.3 Multi-Technology Readers

8.2.4 Electronic Locks

8.2.4.1 Electromagnetic Locks

8.2.4.2 Electric Strike Locks

8.2.4.3 Smart Locks

8.2.5 Controllers

8.2.5.1 Serial access controllers

8.2.5.2 IP access controllers

8.2.6 Others

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Visitor Management System

8.3.2 Others

8.4 Service

8.4.1 Installation Integration Services

8.4.2 Support Maintenance Services

8.4.3 Access Control- As- a Service( ACaaS)

8.4.3.1 Hosted ACaaS

8.4.3.2 Managed ACaaS

8.4.3.3 Hybrid ACaaS

9 Global Access Control Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Residential

9.4 Education

9.5 Military Defense

9.6 Healthcare

9.7 Manufacturing Industrial

9.8 Government

9.9 Transportation

10 Global Access Control Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M Company

12.2 Access Ltd.

12.3 Allegion plc

12.4 Assa Abloy AB

12.5 Axis Communications

12.6 Bosch Security Systems, LLC

12.7 Canon Inc.

12.8 Cisco

12.9 Dormakaba Holding AG

12.10 Genetec Inc

12.11 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

12.12 Honeywell Group

12.13 Identiv

12.14 Johnson Controls International plc

12.15 Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

12.16 Nedap

12.17 Panasonic Corporation

12.18 Pelco Inc.

12.19 SolarWinds Inc

12.20 Suprema Inc

