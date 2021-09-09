Madagascar Time launches revolutionary charity cryptocurrency $TIME, focused on fighting climate change and alleviating poverty

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A bold and revolutionary startup, Madagascar Time Limited, has launched $TIME, the new cryptocurrency focused on charity work around the globe. Backed by an international team, $TIME combines unprecedented technology in the crypto space with social entrepreneurialism. The team's focus is to drive positive change while delivering on entertainment and games for its community of enthusiasts, as well as bridge different blockchain platforms. To begin with, these will include Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and either Matic or Solana.

Having already donated $32,000 USD since July 1, $TIME is growing exponentially and has big plans for the future. Founded on the principle of "buying time for future generations," the company has already collaborated with environmental and social charities helping to alleviate poverty, expand access to education, and save endangered species.

$TIME's current app offerings include Spin the Wheel and Match Cards, but the team has ambitious plans for a fully functional casino and exchange listings; they've recently gone live on the Asian exchange CoinTiger. Their current focus is game items and the development of lemur-themed NFT avatars in the vein of Bored Apes, which enthusiasts will be able to purchase and trade - all in the name of helping even more deserving charities and communities.

Ryan Bishop, cofounder and Chief Marketing Officer, commented: "It's about '$TIME' an organization started using blockchain technology and crypto to change the world for the better. Together we can buy $TIME for the planet and future generations."

To date, Madagascar Time has contributed to the planting of 20,000 trees in around the world through MrBeast's not-for-profit teamtrees project, which aims to plant one million trees. They've also made substantial donations to wildfire funds in Turkey ($3,000 USD) and California ($1,000 USD) as well as crisis relief funds in Afghanistan and Nigeria ($1,000 each). These are just some of the efforts to which the company has been able to contribute thanks to the ever-growing community of $TIME enthusiasts.

"So far everything we planned turned out to have a much greater impact than we expected," said Chief Content Officer Corey Blanchette. "Protecting the environment needs to be more than a dream; we need to do it as global community in a sustainable and efficient way. That's what inspired us to create $TIME, but it's only the beginning."

About Us

Established in August 2021, Madagascar Time Limited is a legal company operating in UK. Cofounders Raymond Mullens, Armand Iancu, Ryan Bishop, and Corey Blanchette are equal shareholders. The team is supported by a network of dedicated volunteers and interns from around the world, all of whom are equally passionate about the mission to use crypto for positive change.

The name "Madagascar" and the lemur logo were chosen to reflect the founders' ethos of environmental awareness. The island country is one of the most climate-vulnerable nations in the world and its lemur population is currently in decline. The team chose "$TIME" as the name of its cryptocurrency to underscore the immediate need for action to save our planet and safeguard the lives of future generations.

For more information, visit https://madagascar-time.com and follow the team on Twitter and Telegram .

