Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Nutritional High International Inc. (CSE: EAT) ("Nutritional High" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, including the acquisition of a revenue producing cannabis business in California and related potential significant revenue opportunities over the next 12-24 months, new brand launches in Colorado and Oregon, Company name change to High Fusion, talent recruitment, and future acquisition strategy.

"When I became CEO of Nutritional High in March 2020, the board and management team made a decision to establish a stable financial platform before expanding operations," stated Nutritional High CEO John Durfy. "That work has now been largely completed as we have reduced $24 million in debt, restructured a number of our corporate liabilities, sold or discontinued non-performing assets and secured the repayment of $2.7 million in investments to recapitalize our balance sheet. All this hard work and tough love allowed us to move to our next phase focused on growth. And as a first step, as previously announced, we acquired the business of OutCo Labs Inc. ("OutCo")."

Acquisition of OutCo Labs

Based in San Diego California, the OutCo business acquired by the Company comprise a fully integrated operation (including two medical dispensary locations, indoor cultivation, extraction, product manufacturing and an outdoor grow in Mendocino, California) which achieved revenues of US$8 million in 2020. Nutritional High is preparing audited financial reporting for OutCo and, once complete, the company will report on all relevant metrics such as costs, net income and margins. There is no assurance or expectation on the Company's behalf, that after completing the audit, that OutCo will have positive net profit.

As the company integrates the OutCo business into Nutritional High over the coming 12 months, Nutritional High plans to undertake an expansion of the cultivation capacity associated with the assets, extend their product reach beyond the current 75 retail dispensaries, and accelerate marketing efforts of OutCo branded products. The company also expects to take steps to re-brand OutCo's popular Thrive products targeting the seniors' market.

Two significant catalysts that Nutritional High anticipates for the OutCo business on the regulatory front are: (i) the expected upcoming ordinance change in October 2021 for the unincorporated county of San Diego which will allow OutCo's two dispensaries to convert from medical only to adult use, as well as manufacture and sell edibles and expand their indoor grow capacity, and (ii) an expected change of land use ordinance in Mendocino county anticipated in the next 3 months, to allow for a significant expansion of the outdoor cultivation associated with the OutCo business.

The above expansion of cultivation is expected to increase OutCo's indoor capacity by 100% within 12 months and, assuming a favourable land use ordinance in Mendicino, increase its outdoor capacity from ¼ acre to 2 acres over the next 24 months and to 6 acres in the subsequent 12 months. Further, with the expected introduction of recreational sales in unincorporated San Diego, the foot traffic in OutCo's two retail locations is expected to drive materially higher volumes. The above expected growth in cultivation, the addition of new brands and edible products, broader distribution and the opening of recreational sales could provide for a significant increase in revenues over the next 12-18 months.

Colorado & Oregon Operations

With the acquisition of the Palo Verde license in Colorado earlier this year, Nutritional High is re-focusing on its award winning FLÏ brand with the addition of edibles to it's vape cart and an infused pre-roll line-up. Nutritional high also expects to add a premium "High Fusion" line of organic edibles, full spectrum carts, and a unique Kosher gummy product.

With the relaunch of our LaPine, Oregon, operation this month, Nutritional High will be introducing "Red Octopus", a new brand specific offering for Oregon containing a full spectrum vape cart and edibles, a premium "High Fusion" line-up of organic edibles as well as a Kosher gummy under the Dubbi Bros. brand.

Psychedelic Science Corporation

Our subsidiary Psychedelic Science Corporation ("PSC") is taking steps to investigate the medical benefits of various psychedelic cacti, some of which are used in spiritual rituals by the Native American Church (Peyotism). Ultimately, PSC plans to work toward securing approval from applicable drug regulatory agencies for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs through filing of Investigational New Drug and/or New Drug Applications. No applications have been made to date and the timing of any applications is not yet known.

Focused on data and evidence generation, PSC is undertaking a compilation study of psychedelic cacti, which Nutritional High expects will further define PSC's path toward generating valuable and effective intellectual property focused on high value and effective treatments.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Improvements

The current management team has discontinued or sold unprofitable operations and restructured the Company's balance sheet with a reduction in debt of approximately $24 million including: the sale of Calyx Brands, reduction of liabilities by $11.8 million, conversion of the Company's unsecured convertible debentures into 14,835,284 post-consolidation common shares (as announced on October 30, 2020) and the settlement and conversion of $1.2 million of accounts payable into 2,212,679 post-consolidation units (as announced on August 4, 2020).

In March, 2021, management negotiated the repayment of an investment in Nevada and received securities valued, at that time, of approximately $2.7 million which is being used to fund Company activities as needed.

Future Acquisitions

Additional growth through acquisitions will remain a focus especially in Northern California for brands and manufacturing, and in Colorado for cultivation.

Name and Symbol Change

With new assets and a new management team, conditional on securing shareholder approval at the upcoming meeting of the shareholders, the Company will change its name to High Fusion, trading under the symbol FUZN on the Canadian Securities Exchange and HIGHF on the OTC. The name and symbol changes are expected to be implemented before the end of September 2021.

Successful Talent Recruitment

Over the past four months, the Company has successfully recruited a Chief Marketing Officer, Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations and a Corporate Controller. The Company's Chief Marketing Officer, Joe Sequenzia, will be responsible for the rebranding of the Company, relaunching our FLÏ brand in Colorado and a new "Red Octopus", premium brand in Oregon, Colorado and California. Joe's most recent roles were as Chief Marketing Officer for Caliva and CEO/Founder of Milk, a Connecticut based advertising agency.

Nutritional High has also appointed Simon Berdugo as Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations responsible for systemizing and centralizing operations with immediate focus on edibles. Simon has considerable domestic and international expertise in manufacturing and product development.

The Company also hired Edward Abella, CPA as corporate controller who will work with the CFO to develop and integrate the Company's accounting systems and practices. Edward previously worked at Dundee Precious Metals.

Closing Statement

"I want to thank all shareholders for their continued support of Nutritional High during this long and difficult restructuring," commented CEO John Durfy. "With many hard decisions and sacrifices, we are now excited to relaunch with a new name, a tighter capital structure, and a strong and expanding base of operations. This is just the beginning."

Adam Szweras, Chairman of the Board added: "I want to acknowledge the hard work of CEO John Durfy and CFO Rob Wilson and the rest of the Company's management team in bringing Nutritional High to this important point of rebirth. With a special thanks to our new partners in California, and a new and growing team in Oregon and Colorado, our full board is excited to see a new bright future ahead."

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High, to be rebranded High Fusion, is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry, with a specific focus on edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

Nutritional High has manufacturing, retail and grow operations in California through its acquisition of the business of OutCo, and owns and operates oil extraction and edible manufacturing facilities in Colorado and Oregon. The Company's brand portfolio includes its award winning FLÏ edibles and vape product, along with a number of new brands, including Red Octopus, planned for launch in the coming months.

The Company also owns Psychedelic Science which is taking steps to investigate the medical benefits of various psychedelic cacti. This division is working toward developing intellectual property for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs.

