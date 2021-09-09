GBX International Group, Inc.: GBX International Group Announces New Business Model for 2021 and Beyond

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / GBX International Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GBXI), has announced its new business model for 2021 and beyond. GBXI is a Nevada corporation with corporate offices in Newport Beach, CA. GBX International Group, Inc. is a publicly traded company on OTC Markets with trading symbol GBXI.

GBXI is a nationwide marketing and customer acquisition company focused on assisting local merchants and small businesses to expand their customer base, maximize their sales efficiencies and increase their profitability.

GBXI provides local merchants, entrepreneurs and charities with a unique marketing and advertising system that includes online tools, marketing materials and expertise that can help merchants and charities increase their customer bases, develop more repeat customers and expand their buying and giving communities.

GBXI also offers local merchants discounted credit and debit card processing services provided by third party processors and earns income on ongoing transactions occurring at those locations.

GBXI gives local merchants the option to purchase products and services either with cash payments or by using digital currencies accumulated through purchases that are made at their establishments using the GBXI system. Products and services currently offered by GBXI range from basic in-store branding and marketing materials (table tents, napkins, menus, condiments, etc.) to high tech offerings like augmented reality, video game platforms for driving traffic, and digital product placements.

GBXI's near to mid-term revenue growth strategies are to continually build upon and expand its product offerings as new technologies become available while simultaneously pursuing an aggressive plan of acquisitions and/or joint ventures with industry-related companies offering additional products and services that are compatible with the GBXI business model and customer base.

For more information and updates about GBX International, Inc. visit https://gbxintl.com or email ir@gbxintl.com

