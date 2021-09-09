Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021
ACCESSWIRE
09.09.2021 | 22:20
JD Bancshares, Inc. Announces Participation in the Raymond James 2021 US Bank Conference

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB), the bank holding company of JD Bank, announces that Bruce W. Elder, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul E. Brummett, II, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, participated in a series of meeting with institutional investors at the Raymond James 2021 U.S. Bank Conference held virtually September 9, 2021.

Management's Investor Presentation used for the conference is posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.jdbank.com/investor-relations.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of southwest Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 23 full service branch offices located along the Interstate 10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette, Louisiana. JD Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed on its website at www.jdbank.com/investor relations.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JDVB/overview.

CONTACT:

JD Bancshares, Inc.
Bruce Elder (CEO) (337-246-5399)
Paul Brummett (CFO) (337-824-1422)
Website: www.jdbank.com

SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663433/JD-Bancshares-Inc-Announces-Participation-in-the-Raymond-James-2021-US-Bank-Conference

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
