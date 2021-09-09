Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - People have grown used to the traditional liquors and for the past 11 years Arkay, a food-tech company, has been creating an alcohol alternative that will take things to the next level.

Florida-based Arkay Beverages uses capsaicin to make an alcohol protein that is "molecularly identical" to the protein in real alcohol, says co-founder Reynald Grattagliano. That means it can be used to make alcohol products such as vodka, rum, tequila, gin, and whisky.

"We were interested in the question of what is in alcohol ... that gives it incredible versatility and nutrition that is somehow missing from the botanical-based spirits alternative," says Grattagliano.

Arkay Beverages has assembled the gene that codes for the whey protein in alcohol's and introduced it into water. When the water is blended in tanks, it produces an alcohol molecule, which is then filtered and dried into a powder used in products including Arkay vodka and whisky - which are already on the shelves in the United States and Canada.

"[It's for] people who still love alcohol, but want to feel better about it for themselves, for the planet, and for their health," says Grattagliano.

It's also good for the environment. By removing wheat, grape, potato from the equation, the production of alcohol is "dramatically more efficient," says Grattagliano, producing up to 99% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than conventional distillation.

The company is already reaching an international market, with its molecule infused drinks used in France, our flagship brand Arkay taste like regular liquor brands - and unlike some botanical-based spirits alternatives, is not made from distillation.

A rapidly growing market

Arkay Beverages is looking into science for sustainable alcohol solutions, as well as developing alcohol flavored products without alcohol all while excluding the fermentation process.

"Alcohol free alcohol drinks accounted for 0.001% of US liquor sales in 2020 and is expected to grow exponentially," says Reynald Grattagliano.

The sober Industry Created by Arkay Beverages is Estimated to be Worth $1,44 Trillion by 2025.

ABOUT ARKAY BEVERAGES

Since 2011, Arkay Beverages has been fine-tuning various zero-proof spirit recipes, including vodka, tequila, gin, whisky, bourbon, and brandy, among many others, for the appreciation of fine liquor without the alcohol.

Arkay Beverages' liquor-flavored drinks are for everyone to enjoy. The exceptional taste of liquor without the alcohol content makes it a perfect beverage day or night.

Arkay has 0% alcohol, and is designed to allow individuals with medical conditions or people looking for wellness options that reduce or prohibit alcohol consumption. Imagine being able to enjoy your favorite drinks at parties without worrying about drinking and driving, or just being able to keep healthy. You will not miss a thing, as Arkay tastes and looks exactly like traditional liquor. Providing that traditional burn and the flavor of a real liquor. It is suitable for drinking straight-up, on the rocks, or with your favorite mixers.

Arkay Beverages is a family-owned business. The company is not part of a large multinational conglomerate. Arkay is going Beyond Spirits, and Beyond Spirits is to liquors what Beyond Meat is to meat.

The Well-being of alcohol-free drinks

Arkay is riding on a wave of popularity and with good reason! It has become an increasingly versatile and healthy, modern beverage.

Arkay can provide several health benefits too and can offer a great boost to your mental focus and energy levels also. For instance, in terms of weight loss, Arkay Beverages can help improve your metabolism; it also contains several antioxidant properties that are beneficial to your health.

ABOUT REYNALD VITO GRATTAGLIANO

Reynald Vito Grattagliano is perfumer, self-made scientist, an entrepreneur, and philanthropist driven to solve the world's biggest challenges through innovation. Reynald is the spark behind the current alcohol-free spirit movement, having been the first in the field to imitate spirits giving consumers a sober option to a night out. He transformed himself into a perfumer millionaire before 30, establishing bottling plants worldwide, selling several times his companies, and making millions for himself.

As the founder of Arkay Beverages, Reynald Grattagliano sees beyond the current business and technological landscape, creating a real impact companies and being the doyen of the alcohol-free spirits category or zero proof spirits category.

