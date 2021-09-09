BlackHagen Design to Demo Virtual Reality Methods for Product Development at Boston's BIOMEDevice

DUNEDIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / BlackHägen Design, a multidisciplinary, user-research and product design firm, will present a view of how virtual reality can play an integral role in medical device design during BIOMEDevice on September 21, 2021 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

WHO:

Sean Hag?n, BlackHägen Design Principal, Founder and Director of Research and Synthesis will discuss the use of Virtual Realty in medical device design. Sean founded BlackHägen Design in 1995 and has led design research and usability design in both institutional and home environments across twenty countries. He focuses on the management of user research and synthesis phases of product development, including usability testing, user-centric innovation techniques, usability engineering and establishing user requirements as they apply to product definition.

PRESENTATION:

"How to Use Virtual Reality Methods to Inform Product Development"

In the past year, due to the pandemic, research and development of medical devices has been dramatically impacted in conforming to a usability engineering process. Many usability evaluation methods requiring in-person protocols were suspended, while other methods were utilized more than usual and enhanced. One method - Virtual Reality - saw a rapid evolution in its technology and application.

The demonstration will introduce the application of VR technology into the user evaluation process, including:

Using VR technology for user preference studies and use case scenario confirmation

Case examples explaining challenges and benefits

See a demonstration of the application of VR into methodologies where research and development can benefit from the technology beyond approaches born from pandemic measures

WHEN/WHERE: September 21, 2021 from 3:15 to 4:00 p.m. at Center Stage, Booth #843, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Additional demonstrations will be available at BlackHägen's exhibitor booth #1037.

About BlackHägen Design

Headquartered in Dunedin, Florida, BlackHägen Design is a multidisciplinary, user-research and product design firm supporting start-ups through Fortune 50 companies. Its pragmatic approach to product design is well-suited to safety-critical and environmentally challenging industries and has a long-standing history serving those clients. At BlackHägen Design's core, user-centered processes drive innovation and sustainable product development. This systematic methodology for translating research insights into design requirements and creating valuable intellectual property has contributed to more than 100 patents and trade secrets over the last two decades.

BlackHägen Design continuously optimizes the quality of its methodologies and services through rigorous deployment of its Quality Management System, which is structured to be compatible with both 21CFR 820 (FDA) and ISO 13485, while easily adaptable to clients' in-house QMS for seamless documentation transfer. For more information visit: www.blackhagen.com

