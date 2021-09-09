ZoomAway Technologies Inc.: ZoomAway Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / ZoomAway Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ZMA) (OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com announces that it has changed its auditor from Davidson & Company LLP (the "Former Auditor") to MNP LLP (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned at the request of the Company effective as of August 30, 2021, and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor, effective as of August 30, 2021, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the relevant period, being the two most recently completed financial years and any period subsequent to the most recently completed financial year for which an audit report was issued and preceding the resignation of the Former Auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice (the "Notice") on SEDAR, together with letters from both the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor each confirming agreement with the statements contained in the Notice. There were no reportable events (as defined in NI 51-102) between the Former Auditor and the Company.

For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Technologies Inc., at 775-691-8860 sean@zoomaway.com

About Us

ZoomAway Technologies Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the hospitality and travel industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining travel, hospitality, mobile gaming and augmented reality to change the way users travel into 2020 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Technologies Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

