Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LA9Y ISIN: US6026751007 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.09.2021 | 07:04
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mindray Brings Increased Clinical Efficiency and Diagnostic Confidence to Medical Industry with New TE9 POC Ultrasound System

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leading developer and provider of medical devices and solutions, has today announced the launch of its latest Point-of-Care (POC) ultrasound system, the TE9, featuring a larger screen for enhanced viewing, intelligent tools for fast-paced environments, and the industry's first Auto GA (Gastric Antrum). Auto GA automatically identifies the edge of the gastric antrum and calculates the area with a single screen tap, helpful for evaluating gastric content and of great clinical value for quick decisions regarding patient suitability for surgery.

Mindray Brings Increased Clinical Efficiency and Diagnostic Confidence to Medical Industry with New TE9 POC Ultrasound System

"In response to pressing challenges facing clinicians, Mindray has persisted in developing innovative ultrasound solutions that enable improved patient care. The new TE9 is equipped with a host of features designed to expand Point-of-Care ultrasound solutions and meet evolving clinical needs," said Xujin He, General Manager of the Medical Imaging System Business Unit at Mindray.

TE9's numerous features include:

  • Quick and Clear Diagnoses: Superior imaging and transducer technology enable quick and precise diagnoses in various clinical scenarios. TE9's large 21.5-inch high-definition touch screen gives clinicians a clear and confident view from anywhere in the examination room.
  • Smart and Efficient Workflow: A comprehensive suite of smart automation tools such as Auto GA, Smart IVC, and more, allow clinicians to quickly evaluate a patient's conditions at bedside, in the OR, or on the move. With these advanced tools, the TE9 ensures rapid, reproducible measurements for confident exams and procedures, even in fast-paced environments.
  • Innovative Design: TE9's iVocal voice commands enable handsfree commands to be issued for faster response times. Meanwhile, its comprehensive disinfection capabilities are suitable for use in environments that require frequent disinfection, providing ideal clinical utility and allowing for a quick turnaround time between examinations.
  • Seamless Connectivity: The eGateway Integration Solution seamlessly connects the TE9 to the hospital's network, enabling clinicians to easily and securely access patient data and send exam information, images, and reports to the EMR system. This paperless process supports streamlined clinical decision-making, improves workflow and productivity, and reduces the risk of manual transcription errors.

Together with TE7, which has demonstrated versatility in all specialties in large public healthcare institutions worldwide, TE9 is set to bring clinical efficiency and diagnostic confidence to a new level for the industry with more upgraded features as the newest member of Mindray's TE product range.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610742/TE9.jpg

MINDRAY MEDICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.