Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF), a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing, is very pleased to announce that the Steering Committee of the Euronext Indices has made the decision on 9 September 2021 to include Eurofins Scientific in the CAC 40 Index.

At 9 September 2021, the Group's market capitalisation stood at more than €23.5 billion. Based on 9 September 2021 share prices this would put Eurofins in the 29th position in the CAC 40 index ranked by market capitalisation. Eurofins Scientific's inclusion in the CAC 40 Index will be effective on Friday 17 September 2021, after market close.

Eurofins joins the CAC 40 Index, consisting of large and very large groups, many of which are over 100 years old (on average around 102 years old), only 34 years after its creation in 1987.

Eurofins' Founder and CEO, Gilles Martin commented: "We are delighted by the decision to include Eurofins in the CAC 40. It is a significant milestone in the history of the group. Since the foundation of its first company in 1987 in Nantes, France with four employees and listing in Paris in 1997, Eurofins Scientific has been one of the fastest growing, listed European groups increasing revenues by 32% (in compound average) since 1988 through organic growth and acquisitions and its share price by more than 30% each year (in compound average) since its IPO in October 1997.

Today Eurofins is a global leader in many of its markets and continues its mission to contribute to a safer and healthier world by providing our customers with innovative and high quality laboratory, research and advisory services, whilst creating opportunities for our employees and generating sustainable shareholder value. This mission has never been more critical than today, where the Group has been agile and innovative, rapidly developing new testing solutions to fight the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank all of our 55,000 employees and leaders worldwide, whose dedication, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit and focus on service to our customers have been and remain instrumental for the continued success of the group, as well as the clients, suppliers and public and private partners of all Eurofins' companies around the world for their trust and continued support."

Eurofins Scientific's shares are also part of the following indices on Euronext Paris: EURONEXT 100, SBF 120, SBF TOP 80 EW, CAC ALL SHARES, CAC ALL-TRADABLE, CAC HEALTH CARE, CAC L60 RI SW, CAC LARGE 60, CAC LARGE 60 EW, and EN H C EQ SER EW; on Euronext Amsterdam: EN CORE E100 EW, EN EUR N100 EW, EN EUROZONE 150 EW, EN EUROPE 500, EN EUROZONE 300, and EN EZ L&M 60 EW; and also MSCI Europe, STOXX Europe 600, and S&P Europe 350.

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in agroscience Contract Research Organisation services. Eurofins is one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies, as well as having an emerging global presence in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With 55,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of 900 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

The Group's objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results on time. Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

In 2020, Eurofins reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and our services and directly supporting healthcare professionals working on the front line to fight the virus. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out over 25 million tests in its own laboratories, is supporting the development of a number of vaccines and has established its SAFER@WORK testing, monitoring and consulting programmes to help ensure safer environments, travel and events during COVID-19.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

