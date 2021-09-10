- (PLX AI) - Telenor's $105 million exit from Myanmar to Lebanon's M1 Group may be blocked by authorities, Nikkei reports.
- • The Telenor-M1 deal requires approval from the military-controlled Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) and the Myanmar Investment Commission, Nikkei reports
- • Two industry sources with access to MOTC officials told Nikkei Asia that the military has given "strong" signals that the deal is "very unlikely to be approved," Nikkei says
