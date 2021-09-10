- (PLX AI) - ISS is reinventing itself, with stronger risk management and a more conservative communication style under the new CEO, Handelsbanken said, upgrading the stock to hold from sell.
- • Price target raised to DKK 145 from DKK 54
- • There is a chance that ISS will exceed its guidance for 2021, after management conservatively kept it unchanged in the half-year report, Handelsbanken said
- • A sell rating is no longer justified, especially amid solid demand in the end-markets and the comapny's low valuation: Handelsbanken
