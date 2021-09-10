Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Die eigentlich unfassbare Story mit einem wichtigen Signal!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 591032 ISIN: SG1J27887962 Ticker-Symbol: PLF 
Frankfurt
09.09.21
09:16 Uhr
2,460 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
FTSE/ASEAN 40
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITALAND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITALAND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4602,58009.09.
2,4802,58008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APOLLO GOLD & SILVER
APOLLO GOLD & SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APOLLO GOLD & SILVER CORP0,575+1,77 %
ATHENS WATER SUPPLY & SEWAGE SA8,040-0,12 %
CAPITALAND LIMITED2,4600,00 %
FACTOR THERAPEUTICS LIMITED0,050+4.900 %
MERCANTILE PORTS & LOGISTICS LIMITED0,0030,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.